Beat the heat with these refreshing DIY cocktails
With the COVID-19 cases spreading like wildfire, and celebrations shifting indoors, yet again, your mini-bar at home needs to get upgraded with new skills. Mix it, shake it and glug these cocktail recipes and turn your regular day into a celebration.
Gordon’s’ G&T
Ingredients:
- 60ml Gordon’s London Dry
- 150-180ml Fever-Tree Tonic
- 2 dashes Bitters
- Mosambi Wheel, Sage leaves garnish Ice: Cubed Ice
Glassware: Copa style glassware
Method:
- As prep, chill your glass, the tonic & the gin far ahead of time.
- In your chilled glass, pour in 60ml of Gordon’s London Dry Gin.
- Top up with ice, until ice peaks through the glass like a mini iceberg.
- Start to pour in 180ml of cold tonic water, you will notice the ice starts to melt.
- Top with more ice to keep the carbonation strong, avoid over diluting your drink with mixer and to reduce the melt. Finish pouring in your tonic water as desired.
- Dress with2-3 dashes of bitters, and garnish with a mosambi wheel and sage leaves.
Andalusian Summer with Tanqueray London Dry
Ingredients:
- 45ml Tanqueray London Dry
- 20ml Chamomile Honey
- 20ml Fresh Orange Juice
- 15ml Lime Juice
- Soda to Top Up
- Orange Wheel
Glassware: Copa De Balon, Wine Glass
Method:
- Take highball, add 60ml Tanqueray London Dry, and all other ingredients until lime juice.
- Top up with ice, until ice peaks through the glass, stir and cool your drink down.
- Place your orange wedge against the glass for a clean garnish look.
- Add more ice and then top up ever so slightly with crisp soda.
- Dress with2-3 dashes of bitters if you like!
Ketel Mule
Ingredients:
- 45 ml Ketel One Vodka
- 100 ml Ginger Ale
- Lime Wedges
- Mint
- Julienned Ginger
Glassware: Mule Mug
Method:
- Lightly muddle a couple of ginger juliennes in your mule mug,
- Juice half a lime,
- Add 45 ml Ketel One, top with ice until ice peaks through the mug
- Top with crisp, fresh, superbly cold ginger ale
- Agitate a sprig of mint on the back of your hand. Garnish with more lime wedges, said mint and ginger juliennes.
Melon & Mint
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Smirnoff No.21 Vodka
- 5 Watermelon Wedges
- 3 Lime Wedges
- 15ml Sweet & Sour (a mix of sugar & lime)
- Fresh Rosemary
- Soda
Glassware: A highball glass
Method:
- In a highball glass, muddle watermelon (de-seeded) and 60ml of Smirnoff No.21 Vodka.
- Lightly muddle in the lime wedges. Don't go in too hard, or the lemon oils make the drink bitter.
- Pour in 15ml of sweet & sour.
- Add cubed ice to fill in the glass completely.
- Add soda water until halfway; you'll see the ice melt.
- Wiggle your bar spoon right to the bottom of the glass, hitting the base, give it a proper stir
- Top with more ice and a touch of soda.
- Agitate a sprig of mint on the back of your hand.
- Garnish with more lime wedges, said mint and a watermelon wedge on the rim.
Scotch needs to be in your arsenal of tasty summer drams. Follow along for sweet surprises!
Johnnie Berry Crush
Ingredients:
- 45ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
- 10ml Lime Juice
- Ripe Raspberries / Strawberries
- Soda Water to top up
- Mint to garnish
Glassware: An Old-fashioned glass
Method:
- Take an old-fashioned glass, add 3-4 strawberries and a sprig of mint
- Use a muddler to gently crush the berries & mint
- Pour in 45ml of Johnnie Walker Black Label
- Add crushed ice to the top and add soda water until halfway
- Wiggle your bar spoon right to the bottom of the glass, hitting the base, give it a proper stir
- Top with soda
- Agitate your sprig of mint by slapping it against your palm
- Garnish with mint and slurp it up! That's a fabulous way to go highballing' into the weekend!
Tips:
- Adding all the soda and then giving it a stir will cause fizziness to reduce and take away the beautiful gradation in your drink.
- Use a tall glass as a Collins (which fits more liquid) to further dilute your drink with soda if desired.
- The colder the soda, the crisper the fizz. Ice is one part, but also make sure your soda is fresh off the refrigerator.
Citrus Got Real
Ingredients:
- 45ml Black & White Scotch and Whisky
- 60ml Fresh Orange Juice
- 10ml Fresh Lime
- Lemonade tops up
- Garnish Fresh basil
Glassware: An old-fashioned glass
Method:
- Take an old-fashioned glass, pour in 45ml of Black & White Scotch, 60ml of Orange Juice and 10ml of Lime juice.
- Add ice to the top and add lemonade until halfway
- Wiggle your bar spoon right to the bottom of the glass, hitting the base, give it a proper stir
- Top with more ice and a touch of lemonade
- Agitate basil by slapping it against your palm or tear into large chunks.
- Garnish with delight! And your Black & White Scotch and Whisky citrus highball just got real!
And finally, a bottle that deserves to have a forever home in your chiller.
Bailey's On Ice
Ingredients:
- 60ml Baileys
- Crushed Ice
- Coffee Dusting
- 30ml Dark Roast Espresso (optional)
Glassware: An old-fashioned glass
Method:
- Fill to the top of the glass with crushed ice.
- Allow the glass to cool and pour in the 60ml of Bailey's on top.
- Fill further with more crushed ice to keep it from melting too quickly.
- Espresso fans could also pour in 30ml dark roast espresso for that bitter note.
- Dust with instant coffee. Enjoy.