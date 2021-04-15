Among the many cereals, Oats is not just healthy but also versatile. Full of fibre and easily digestible, oats melds with other flavours easily turning the dish into a healthy now. Here's a few recipes that can be replaced with oats to give it a healthy kick.

Oats Dosa

One of India’s favourite breakfast choice, but with an ‘oat-a-licious’ twist. Enjoy this classic dish and the authentic flavours of South India as you bite into this crispy dosa filled with aromatic potato filling, perfectly accompanied with chutney.

Instructions

1. Heat pan and add the dry red chilli and mustard seeds.

2. When it crackles, add onions, curry leaves and green chillies.

3. Cook on low heat till the onions turn soft.

4. Add red chilli powder, sambar powder and potatoes.

5. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes and keep aside.

6. Mix Quaker Oats* powder, urad dal powder and water in a vessel to obtain a thin pouring batter.

7. Keep aside for 5-10 minutes till it becomes slightly thick.

8. Heat a non-stick pan. Pour a ladle of batter on low flame, spreading from inside to get a round shape.

9. When the edges turn brown, put some filling in the centre and fold over.

10. Remove and serve with chutney.

*For powdered Quaker Oats, roast Quaker Oats for 2-3 minutes. Cool and grind in a mixer. Makes 5-6 dosa

Oats Dhokla

This easy-to-make Oats Dhokla is the ideal companion to your evening tea, offering the perfect punch of flavours and tang with chillies, mustard, ginger, and Quaker Oats.

Instructions

1. Make a batter using Quaker Oats, curd and besan. Mix and keep aside for 1 hour.

2. Add ginger and baking powder and mix well.

3. Grease a thali, pour dhokla batter in it and steam till done and set.

4. Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, chopped green chillies and 2 tsp water.

5. Pour over dhokla. Cut into square pieces and serve.

*For powdered Quaker Oats, roast Quaker Oats for 2-3 minutes. Cool and grind in a mixer.

Serves: 2

Quaker Apple and Cinnamon Overnight Oats

An ultimate delight to please the sweet cravings, the recipe has the goodness of fresh berries, juicy mangoes, and punchy oranges, enough to pack energy for the whole day. What better way to start the day, than with a bright and tasty jar of Overnight Oats!

Instructions

For Soaking The Oats Overnight

1. Soak Quaker Oats in a jar with milk & orange juice overnight.

For Summer Fruit Compote

2. Heat saucepan, add some butter and add in fruits like gooseberries, mangoes, passion fruit, etc. Cook with honey and some water, lastly add cinnamon powder & cool down.

For Assembling In The Jar

3. Take a mason jar and arrange sliced strawberries sticking to the glass at the bottom.

4. Then set the first layer with overnight oats, add in chopped apples, and soaked flax seeds, then add the summer fruit compote & lastly ass cut fruits on top.