Eating intelligently is what aids your diet plan for weight loss and not abstaining from eating. So for those who have been thinking of Ramzaan as their ultimate month to shed more kilos, it's time to check your diet plan. A healthy and nutritious diet, according to the requirement of the body will help you keep active all day. Here are a few recipes by ParaFit - India's first online collaborative fitness website, that you can try this Ramzaan.

Rajma Kebab

Ingredients:

- ½ cup rajma (kidney beans) pressure cooked in 2 cups water

- 1 medium to large potato pressure cooked in ¾ to 1 cup water

- 2 teaspoons oil for sauteing onions

- ⅓ cup chopped onion

- ½ teaspoon Ginger-Garlic Paste

- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder (haldi)

- ½ teaspoon red chilli powder (lal mirch powder)

- ½ teaspoon garam masala

- 2 tablespoon besan (gram flour)

- ½ teaspoon lemon juice or as per taste

- 1 tablespoon oil for pan-frying or you can air fry them

- salt as required

Instructions:

Add the boiled potatoes and boiled rajma in a large bowl and mash together

In a small pan, heat 2 teaspoons of oil. Add the chopped onions and saute till brown.

Now add ginger-garlic paste and cook for 3-4 mins. Now, add besan and saute 2-3 mins.

Now add all the spices and switch off the flame.

Add this mixture to the bowl with mashed rajma and potatoes

Add lemon juice and salt (if needed). Bind the mix and make small kebabs

Heat oil in a pan. Place kebabs on it and cook for 2 mins each side (you can air fry them as well)

Serve rajma kebabs with mint chutney

Chicken Kofta

Ingredients:

500gm ground chicken

¼ cup parsley finely chopped

½ small yellow onion finely chopped

1 garlic clove pressed

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon salt or to taste

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Place the ground chicken, parsley, onions, garlic and spices all in a large bowl.

Use your hands to combine until the mixture is well blended. It will be sticky.

Form the Kafta shape about 1 inch in thickness. You can form them on a wooden skewer too

Oil or spray the grill or grill pan, and preheat it to medium-high heat. Transfer the kafta to the grill. Grill for 4-5 minutes per side, until fully cooked.

Serve hot alongside rice, salad or in a pita with some garlic sauce!

Crushed Lentil Soup





Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion chopped

1 ½ cups dry red lentils

½ cup short grain white rice

1 large carrot roughly chopped

1 ½ teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of one lemon

Chopped green onions for garnish

Chopped parsley for garnish

Instructions

In a large pot, heat the olive oil and saute the onions until translucent

Stir in the lentils, rice, carrots, cumin, salt and pepper, and cook stirring frequently until they are well mixed, about 2-3 minutes.

Add 8 cups of water, and bring mixture to a boil. Turn the heat to low and cook covered until the rice and lentils are fluffy and fully cooked.

Make sure to stir a couple times while cooking to prevent any lentils from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

Using an immersion blender, pulse a few times to get the desired consistency. Stir in the lemon juice. Turn the heat off. (You can also put the mix in a blender to get the consistency )

Garnish with green onions and parsley, if desired, and serve warm.

Fattoush Salad



Ingredients

For Salad

1 large pita bread cut into triangles

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

1 large head of romaine lettuce (chopped)

1 large tomato (diced)

1 cucumber (diced)

1/2 a large green pepper (chopped)

1 radish (diced)

2 green onions (chopped)

1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley

For Dressing

2 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoon lemon juice

2 garlic cloves pressed or grated

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon pomegranate molasses substitute balsamic glaze

1/2 teaspoon mint fresh

1/2 teaspoon salt

Black pepper to taste

Instructions

Lay pita bread on a tray and sprinkle salt and black pepper. Bake the pita bread at 425F° for 5-10 minutes or until brown. Set the fried bread aside.

In a large bowl, add the salad dressing ingredients: olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, lemon zest, pomegranate molasses, mint, salt and pepper. Whisk together until the dressing is emulsified and well blended.

Add the lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, radishes, green onions and parsley to the large bowl of dressing and toss to combine.

Add the pita bread to the salad immediately before serving and gently toss again.

Serve chilled or at room temperature