Pooja Dhingra of Le 15 Patisserie is set to host two online baking workshops this weekend
Pooja Dhingra of Mumbai's Le 15 Patisserie kept our spirits up during the quarantine with her virtual baking workshops and the macaron queen is set to host an interactive, demo-style session on baking macarons on April 24, where participants will learn how to make a basic macaron shell, a dark chocolate ganache and coffee Ganache and they will also receive a helpful recipe card so they can follow along.
On April 25, Dhingra is set to host a virtual workshop on the essentials of making eggless basque cheesecake and an eggless Nutella cheesecake. Don’t miss out!
