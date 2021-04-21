Pooja Dhingra of Mumbai's Le 15 Patisserie kept our spirits up during the quarantine with her virtual baking workshops and the macaron queen is set to host an interactive, demo-style session on baking macarons on April 24, where participants will learn how to make a basic macaron shell, a dark chocolate ganache and coffee Ganache and they will also receive a helpful recipe card so they can follow along.

On April 25, Dhingra is set to host a virtual workshop on the essentials of making eggless basque cheesecake and an eggless Nutella cheesecake. Don’t miss out!

