Weekend Special: Munch on beer-based bites at these four Kolkata diners

International Beer Day, originating in California, breezed past us just yesterday. Some of us may have missed it. But do we need a day to celebrate beer? The answer is a definite no and any beer aficionado will certainly agree. While microbreweries in the city have taken beer-drinking culture to a whole new level with their unique range of craft beers, we list a few gastropubs who have some interesting beer-based dishes on the menu. From beer cheddar soup to fish grilled in beer and more, here's what to expect:

Lord of the Drinks

Butter Beer Cocktail

Think of beer and you can't help but think think of Lord of the Drinks. The one concoction that comes to mind is Butter Beer Cocktail. The sweet and frothy cocktail, inspired by the Harry Potter series, has been a hit since day one. And one glass is never enough. Pair it with their crispy Beer Chicken Chips which is available throughout the year. Rs.525 onwards

Traffic Gastropub

Smoky Red Light

This Rajarhat hotspot is known for its two beer-based delicacies - Smoky Red Light, which is served as a sizzler, and the Blackened Beer Grilled fish, that comes with saffron mash & sour cream on top. You can try either of them or both and pair them with the different beers on offer. Rs.349 onwards

Canteen Pub & Grub

Beer Cheddar Soup

Ever had beer hot? No? Well, try The Beer Cheddar Soup at Canteen Pub & Grub. This soup melds the goodness of cheddar cheese with beer and is a good way to start your meal. Follow it up with a range of delicacies from the multi-cuisine fare. Rs 320

Unplugged Courtyard

Beer Loaded Nachos

What if we told you that you have been consuming nachos the wrong way all this while? Unplugged Courtyard teaches you the right way with its Beer Loaded Nachos where the baked crisps are placed on a platter and topped with flavourful salsa, warm cheese fondue, sour cream and frothy beer on top! It is a must-try, we say. Rs.445/-