Indulge in Ollie's Box Of Treats by ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar

ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar have curated a sumptuous box of treats that is sure to lift up your day. Curated by Gourmet Couch, Ollie’s Box of Treats brings you authentic recipes crafted with utmost hygiene and care to ensure your wellbeing and a safe dining experience.

The single-serve box is available in both veg and non-veg options. While the vegetarian selection, includes delectables like Veg n’ Cheese Burger, Corn and Cheese Bites, Emoji Fries, Caramel and Chocolate Fudge Brownie, among others, the non-veg option includes Chicken and Cheese Burger, Chicken and Cheese Bites, Emoji Fries, Ollie’s Favourite Cupcake, Peanut Butter, Strawberry Cookie and more.

Ollie’s Box of Treats is available on prominent food aggregator’s platform,

Zomato & Swiggy.