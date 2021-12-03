The newly-introduced High-tea sessions at Cafe Offbeat CCU will make winters warm

Last week when we dropped at one of the most happening sundowner addresses in the city, the words of DJ Skip’s Change Hobe Puro Scene (The entire scene will change) lingered. It’s not just the wind that is changing directions, with the winter settling in, the menu of OffBeat CCU has also transformed drastically.

Last week they unveiled their Darjeeling menu to start off the winter months on a warm delicious note and a luxuriant High-Tea menu keeping the cold and lazy winter evenings in mind. The age-old tradition of high-tea in Britain always includes hot cups of tea, creamy pastries, scones and assorted cookies and OffBeat CCU has tried to replicate just that for all of us who grew up reading about the same in pages of Christie or Wodehouse.

Café Offbeat Up There offered a panoramic view of the bustling Bypass skyline as we sipped a hot cuppa of first flush Darjeeling tea with sweets and savouries in company. The freshly prepared sandwiches, loaded tortilla, garlic toast, stuffed potatoes, fudgy brownies and spongy muffins just made us forget about all things mundane for a while. “We have got to make the most of winter and lounging at a rooftop cafe with unlimited tea/coffee can be a great option. Café Up There is a perfect place to hang out with friends and our Hi-Tea menu is a functional and pocket-friendly option,” says entrepreneur Meghdut Roy Chowdhury who has several more plans up his sleeves for this dynamic property.

Also read: Tea-ket to Ride: Kerala traveller, who funds his trips across India by selling the brew, now serves it to the underserved

The laidback ambience with hot cups of tea and comfortable bites under the open sky surely makes for a perfect getaway to a faraway land amidst an otherwise busy thoroughfare of the city.

Meal for two `599+