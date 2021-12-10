Unlimited food and drinks make Ozora's Sunday Brunch a steal deal

What do you look for in an ideal Sunday brunch in the city? A mix of good ambience, sumptuous food and great company? Ozora ticks all the right boxes with its newest Sunday brunch along with its sprawling rooftop lounge bar with a grand view of the skyline.

The exhaustive spread with unlimited cocktails from the set menu has been curated by chef Sumeit Raghuvanshi and is high on the fusion factor. The array of delectables were impressive right from the appetisers to the desserts. We loved the twist that Raghuvanshi has given the Dal Makhni by turning the dish into a bite-size appetiser and giving it a crispy twist with the tart basket. The Garden Herb Potato also offers interesting potato cubes with the herbs lending the right flavour notes to this must-have dish. The Lotus Stem Jhalmuri from the starter section will also make you binge and pairs well with a Daiquiri or a Cosmopolitan. We, however, washed them all down with a Red Sangria.

Dal Makhni Tart

With more than 60 per cent of the menu being vegetarian, we were digging on some flavourful green options and the non-veg options had the regular fare of kebab platters. We loved the touch of feta cheese in Feta Rashmi Chicken Kebab. The chef has also kept a veg version of this new entrant where the chicken gets conveniently replaced by paneer. The other popular entrées like Jalapeno Cheese Poppers and Quinoa Popsicles are also there and for Maggi lovers, there is this spicy Maggi Pie topped with exotic veggies tossed in Schezwan sauce, which is actually quite comforting to nibble on a chilly afternoon.

Maggi pie

For the mains, you can take your pick from a wide range of Oriental and Indian delicacies that include Chilli Garlic Corn Rice, Peas Pulao, and Malai Kofta with naan among others. This time, a total of eight dishes feature in the dessert section, which will be available on a rotational basis. If you are lucky to find Gondhoraj Cheesecake and Granny Smith Apple Jalebi duri