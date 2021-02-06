Winter just got better with Ozora’s Sizzler Festival. The diner-with-a-view brings an array of veg and non-veg sizzlers that are sure to win the gastronome’s heart. The variety will entice your tastebuds as the chef has rustled up some excellent must-try options.

Sample Paneer Tikka Sizzler, which gives the humble paneer tikka a sizzling twist. Some more interesting options include Chuza-Wuza Sizzler, French Connection, Fungi & Fro, Soy-Woy, Sawadee ka Chicken and many more.

That’s not all. Ozora is also serving Mulled wine and that is sure to make the winter a celebration. So relish some sizzling recipes and wash it all down with some zesty wine.

What: Sizzler Festival at Ozora, Kolkata

When: 31st January 2021 onwards

Pocket pinch for one: Veg Sizzler - Rs.499; Non-Veg Sizzler - Rs.599 (exclusive of taxes)