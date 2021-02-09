Valentine’s Day is all about pampering your loved ones and making them feel special. What could be better than treating them with an assortment of handmade doughnuts?

Mad Over Donuts just launched three limited-edition options – Berry Crush, Cupid’s Favorite, and Hearty Love for Valentine’s Day.

Berry Crush is perfect for conveying your romantic feelings. Dipped in luscious white chocolate and topped with a tart, refreshing strawberry jelly, this dessert is sure to delight. everyone. Also loaded with a generous helping of chocolate-dipped strawberries and filled with strawberry buttercream, it is a fancy take on a classic flavour combination.

Hearty Love is coated with silky dark chocolate and topped with delicious strawberry buttercream, the chocolate fantasy also contains little hearts and strawberry jelly. Who in their right mind would ever say no to dark chocolate and strawberries?

Cupid’s Favorite featuring a KitKat finger and colorful sprinkles will surely get you beaming with joy. Look forward to a doughnut is dipped in white chocolate, topped with buttercream and garnished with colorful sprinkles, and filled with a mouth-watering milk ganache.

Available across all outlets till February 14. INR 115 per doughnut.