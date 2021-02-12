Recipe: Woo the coffee lover this Valentine’s Day with Coffee Cheesecake with Honey Jelly
Elevate your intimate Valentine's Day celebrations with a dessert which is simple yet appetizing. Whip up this cheesecake for your bae, who is a coffee addict and who stays away from all things mushy. Woo him/her once more with your culinary skills and seal the deal with this gorgeous decadent dessert.
INGREDIENTS
· 100 ml coffee
· 250 g mascarpone
· 250 g cream cheese
· 100 g icing sugar
· 15 g gelatine
· 250 g dry biscuits
· 40 g sugar
· 150 g butter
· 5 g coffee powder
· 200 g Acacia honey
· 100 ml water
PREPARATION
THE CAKE BOTTOM
· Crumble the biscuits into a bowl and combine the sugar and coffee powder with the biscuits.
· Melt the butter completely.
· Pour the melted butter over the mixture and mix until a uniform mixture is obtained.
THE CREAM
· In a bowl, mix the mascarpone, the cream cheese and the icing sugar.
· Soften the gelatin sheets in cold water and melt the gelatine in the hot coffee.
· Add the coffee to the cream and mix until a smooth and uniform mixture is obtained.
PRESENTATION
· Place a layer of biscuit dough about half a centimetre thick on the bottom of a single-portion
mould and let it cool in the fridge for 30 minutes.
· Pour the coffee cream on the biscuit base, up to about a centimetre from the edge.
· Let it cool in the fridge for 30 minutes.
· Pour a layer of gelatine half a centimetre thick over the cake and leave it in the fridge for 6
hours.
· Assemble it in the serving dish and decorate with blended honey jelly and coffee powder.
Recipe Courtesy: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India