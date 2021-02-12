Elevate your intimate Valentine's Day celebrations with a dessert which is simple yet appetizing. Whip up this cheesecake for your bae, who is a coffee addict and who stays away from all things mushy. Woo him/her once more with your culinary skills and seal the deal with this gorgeous decadent dessert.

INGREDIENTS

· 100 ml coffee

· 250 g mascarpone

· 250 g cream cheese

· 100 g icing sugar

· 15 g gelatine

· 250 g dry biscuits

· 40 g sugar

· 150 g butter

· 5 g coffee powder

· 200 g Acacia honey

· 100 ml water

PREPARATION

THE CAKE BOTTOM

· Crumble the biscuits into a bowl and combine the sugar and coffee powder with the biscuits.

· Melt the butter completely.

· Pour the melted butter over the mixture and mix until a uniform mixture is obtained.

THE CREAM

· In a bowl, mix the mascarpone, the cream cheese and the icing sugar.

· Soften the gelatin sheets in cold water and melt the gelatine in the hot coffee.

· Add the coffee to the cream and mix until a smooth and uniform mixture is obtained.

PRESENTATION

· Place a layer of biscuit dough about half a centimetre thick on the bottom of a single-portion

mould and let it cool in the fridge for 30 minutes.

· Pour the coffee cream on the biscuit base, up to about a centimetre from the edge.

· Let it cool in the fridge for 30 minutes.

· Pour a layer of gelatine half a centimetre thick over the cake and leave it in the fridge for 6

hours.

· Assemble it in the serving dish and decorate with blended honey jelly and coffee powder.

Recipe Courtesy: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India