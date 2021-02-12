If you're planning to stay in for Valentine's Day this year, we have something for you. Here are ten fun DIY cocktails you can whip at home for the perfect date night in, whether you like scotch, gin, vodka or liqueur.

ALL ABOUT US

Ingredients:

45 ml Singleton of Glendullan 12 YO

2 dash Orange Bitters

7.5 ml Raspberry Syrup

Garnish: Raspberries

Glassware: Rocks/Whisky

Method: In a whisky glass, add the ingredients. Add ice and stir well. Garnish with rose buds and serve.

TALISKER SPICED CHOCOLATE

Ingredients:

45 ml Talisker 10 YO

5 ml Cinnamon Syrup

20 ml Chocolate Syrup

20 ml Fresh Cream

Garnish: Cinnamon Coated Marshmallow

Glassware: Talisker Mug/Old Fashioned

Method: In a shaker add all the ingredients. Add ice and shake well. Pour into your glass. Garnish with cinnamon coated marshmallows

JOHNNIE & ELDERFLOWER

Ingredients:

50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

30ml Elderflower Cordial

100ml Soda

Garnish: Lemon Thyme/Mint Sprig

Glassware: Highball

Method: Pour the whisky in a glass over ice. Stir in the cordial and the soda. Garnish and serve.

CHOC’ORANGE

Ingredients:

45 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

45 ml Orange juice

2 dashes Chocolate Bitters

Soda to top up

Garnish: Orange Zest/Grated Chocolate Rim

Glassware: Highball

Method: Rim the highball glass with grated chocolate. Pour the whisky, orange juice, bitters and ice into a highball glass. Top up with soda. Stir well and garnish to serve.

CHAI DATE

Ingredients:

45 ml Copper Dog

30 ml Indian Masala Black Tea

2 dash Orange Bitters

30 ml Honey Water

20 ml Lime Juice

Garnish: Cookies

Glassware: Tea Cup

Method: Add all the ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake well. Remove the ice and shake once more. Pour into a teacup over fresh ice. Garnish with some cookies on the side.

CRANBERRY FIZZ

Ingredients:

45 ml Black Dog

30 ml Cranberry Juice

15 ml Lime Juice

90 ml Appy Fizz

Garnish: Apple slice/Cranberry skewers

Glassware: Highball

Method: Add all the ingredients except the Appy fizz into a highball glass. Add ice and top up with Appy fizz. Stir well. Garnish and serve.

SMIRNOFF PINK LADY

Ingredients:

60ml Smirnoff Vodka

15ml Fresh Lime juice

20ml Elderflower syrup

30ml Cranberry juice

Glassware: Martini

Garnish: Edible Flower Or Lemon Wedge

Method: In a cocktail shaker add all the ingredients. Drop in 10 ice cubes. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Garnish and serve.

KETEL ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients:

60ml Ketel One Vodka

30ml Black Filter Coffee

25ml Sugar Syrup

Glassware: Martini/ Coupe

Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans

Method: Keep a Chilled Martini / Coupe Glass ready. In a cocktail shaker, add the ingredients along with 10-12 ice cubes. Shake well for 15 seconds. Strain into your chilled glass. Garnish and serve.

GORDON’S STRWABERRY & ELDERFLOWER

Ingredients:

60ml Gordon’s London Dry

15ml Elderflower Syrup

15ml Strawberry Puree

25ml Lemon Juice

Tonic Water To Top Up

Glassware: Collins Glass

Garnish: Strawberry Slice

Method: Add the ingredients to your glass. Add ice and top up with tonic water. Stir and Enjoy.

BAILEYS AFFOGATO

Ingredients:

50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

30ml Freshly Brewed Black Coffee

2 Large Scoops of Vanilla Or Butterscotch Ice Cream

Glassware: Whisky Glass

Garnish: Grated Dark Chocolate and Almond on top/Coffee beans (Optional)

Method: Pour the Brewed black coffee in a Chilled whisky glass. Add Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur. Add 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream/ Butterscotch and enjoy.

Recipes by Akash Tomar and Vikram KU, Brand Ambassadors, Diageo India