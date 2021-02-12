Valentine's Day special: Ten DIY cocktail recipes for the perfect night in
If you're planning to stay in for Valentine's Day this year, we have something for you. Here are ten fun DIY cocktails you can whip at home for the perfect date night in, whether you like scotch, gin, vodka or liqueur.
ALL ABOUT US
Ingredients:
45 ml Singleton of Glendullan 12 YO
2 dash Orange Bitters
7.5 ml Raspberry Syrup
Garnish: Raspberries
Glassware: Rocks/Whisky
Method: In a whisky glass, add the ingredients. Add ice and stir well. Garnish with rose buds and serve.
TALISKER SPICED CHOCOLATE
Ingredients:
45 ml Talisker 10 YO
5 ml Cinnamon Syrup
20 ml Chocolate Syrup
20 ml Fresh Cream
Garnish: Cinnamon Coated Marshmallow
Glassware: Talisker Mug/Old Fashioned
Method: In a shaker add all the ingredients. Add ice and shake well. Pour into your glass. Garnish with cinnamon coated marshmallows
JOHNNIE & ELDERFLOWER
Ingredients:
50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
30ml Elderflower Cordial
100ml Soda
Garnish: Lemon Thyme/Mint Sprig
Glassware: Highball
Method: Pour the whisky in a glass over ice. Stir in the cordial and the soda. Garnish and serve.
CHOC’ORANGE
Ingredients:
45 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky
45 ml Orange juice
2 dashes Chocolate Bitters
Soda to top up
Garnish: Orange Zest/Grated Chocolate Rim
Glassware: Highball
Method: Rim the highball glass with grated chocolate. Pour the whisky, orange juice, bitters and ice into a highball glass. Top up with soda. Stir well and garnish to serve.
CHAI DATE
Ingredients:
45 ml Copper Dog
30 ml Indian Masala Black Tea
2 dash Orange Bitters
30 ml Honey Water
20 ml Lime Juice
Garnish: Cookies
Glassware: Tea Cup
Method: Add all the ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake well. Remove the ice and shake once more. Pour into a teacup over fresh ice. Garnish with some cookies on the side.
CRANBERRY FIZZ
Ingredients:
45 ml Black Dog
30 ml Cranberry Juice
15 ml Lime Juice
90 ml Appy Fizz
Garnish: Apple slice/Cranberry skewers
Glassware: Highball
Method: Add all the ingredients except the Appy fizz into a highball glass. Add ice and top up with Appy fizz. Stir well. Garnish and serve.
SMIRNOFF PINK LADY
Ingredients:
60ml Smirnoff Vodka
15ml Fresh Lime juice
20ml Elderflower syrup
30ml Cranberry juice
Glassware: Martini
Garnish: Edible Flower Or Lemon Wedge
Method: In a cocktail shaker add all the ingredients. Drop in 10 ice cubes. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Garnish and serve.
KETEL ESPRESSO MARTINI
Ingredients:
60ml Ketel One Vodka
30ml Black Filter Coffee
25ml Sugar Syrup
Glassware: Martini/ Coupe
Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans
Method: Keep a Chilled Martini / Coupe Glass ready. In a cocktail shaker, add the ingredients along with 10-12 ice cubes. Shake well for 15 seconds. Strain into your chilled glass. Garnish and serve.
GORDON’S STRWABERRY & ELDERFLOWER
Ingredients:
60ml Gordon’s London Dry
15ml Elderflower Syrup
15ml Strawberry Puree
25ml Lemon Juice
Tonic Water To Top Up
Glassware: Collins Glass
Garnish: Strawberry Slice
Method: Add the ingredients to your glass. Add ice and top up with tonic water. Stir and Enjoy.
BAILEYS AFFOGATO
Ingredients:
50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
30ml Freshly Brewed Black Coffee
2 Large Scoops of Vanilla Or Butterscotch Ice Cream
Glassware: Whisky Glass
Garnish: Grated Dark Chocolate and Almond on top/Coffee beans (Optional)
Method: Pour the Brewed black coffee in a Chilled whisky glass. Add Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur. Add 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream/ Butterscotch and enjoy.
Recipes by Akash Tomar and Vikram KU, Brand Ambassadors, Diageo India