The rise of smart menus have decidedly made it easier for the new cafe culture; more and more eateries are opting for comprehensive, inclusive menus since brunch crawls aren’t a thing anymore. This has made way for a new kind of ambience-forward tete-a-tete spots which focus on keeping the customers in one place for long. Black Brick Cafe is the new hangout haunt in town, that aces the urban, long-stay memo. This 78-seater is spread across an area of 1650 sq. ft. space and features smartly sectioned off spaces which makes distancing really easy. The cafe is actually housed in an old colonial-style building in Elgin Road, that was built in the British era, over 150 years ago; so the uptown interiors have been fine-tuned to showcase the ‘modern-meets-vintage’ vibe.

“With the evolving consumer palate, guests are constantly looking to experiment with something new and exclusive. With the experience that we have garnered in the F&B industry, we hope to drive the brand towards heights that inspire,” Vishal Marwaha & Vishesh Marwaha, of Black Brick Cafe, tell us. The menu casts a really wide net in terms of offering, which is also great for the all-day dining culture; be it curated brews, fresh in-house grills, elaborate Thai curries, American-style burgers, European nibbles, pasta, and even hookah, it has everything. Plus, Black Brick Cafe even offers a home delivery service under the brand name Fat Mamma’s; the delivery line-up is an offshoot of the same menu, focusing mostly on popular quick-service items such as pizzas, sandwiches etc.

A good way of getting around to a menu this exhaustive is to sample something from every major section and that’s exactly what we did. We started off with a hearty vegetarian bruschetta and the Cheese Shroomy Bruschetta did not disappoint - it was flavourful with its rich notes of garlic, red pepper and an even cheesy relish. The Tiretti Bazaar Momo is the one thing we were not expecting to find on a menu this cosmopolitan, but it’s a fantastic addition for winter brunches. The steaming, meaty dumplings were traditionally prepared and served in high bamboo baskets. If you’re out with a moderately big group, order an assortment of mains because they are all shareable and well-portioned.

We did the same as we went with BBC Hot Chicken Burger (no-nonsense burger featuring a weighty and juicy patty along with cheese, lettuce, caramelised onions and a side of fries and onion rings), Spaghetti Basil Pesto, African Piri Piri Sizzler, the Black Brick Monster Pizza. We even sampled a comforting Thai-style Chicken Red Curry With Steamed Rice. Some other great table nibbles are the cheese pull-style BB’s GBs that are garlic bread stuffed with cheese and herbs and it makes for a great side to the Vodka Pasta as well. The Churchgate Station is an ode to the Bombay sandwich walas and comes with filling of onions, potatoes and green chutney. Hot tip: Don’t miss out on the desserts; we went for the Dirty Sizzling Brownie but the Mousse Booze and Molten Mud Pie are also great.