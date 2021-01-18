South Kolkata eatery, Cafe Positive, which is run by a crew of HIV positive youngsters is set to host a painting exhibition this month. The Lake View Road cafe is an attempt at de-stigmatising HIV/AIDS and works towards creating a self-sustainable community for those afflicted. The cafe is also Asia's first-ever cafe to be run entirely by youngsters living with HIV.

The painting exhibit by Elora Sen will be inaugurated by celebrated abstract painter Samir Aich on January 20 at 5:30 pm and will go on till January 30. You can find more details on their social media pages.

Date: January 20-30

Time: 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Details: 033 4070 4070