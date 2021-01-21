The winter menu at Lord of the Drinks is compact and replete with newly-introduced European flavours. Though the season’s favourite meat, Turkey, eluded our plates, we made peace with chicken, pork and crab tastefully cooked by the house chef. The appetiser section, comprising eight dishes, leans heavily on the non-vegetarian side and features exciting options for those devoted to pork. There’s Pork Belly BBQ, Belgian Por n Ribs and Pulled Pork Taco with BBQ Sauce.

We tasted the last one and recommend it for its heady mix of flavours – BBQ style pork, tangy salsa dressing and mustard and chilli mayonnaise resting on the delicate and crispy corn tortilla. The lone seafood that made it to the menu is Crab Cake and Lemon Aioli. Crispy on the outside and soft within, the flavoured mayonnaise lifts the spirit of the fritters here. The main course features favourites like Classic Turkey Pot, Atlantic Grilled Salmon, Spaghetti Bolognese and Maple Glazed Roast Turkey. Among them, the Half Roast Chicken with Apple and Brussels Sprouts makes for a grand feast. Smothered in red wine pepper sauce and apple glaze, the chicken had been marinated well for the herbs to soak in the white tender meat. Served with tossed veggies, including apples, and flavoured potato wedges, the dish is filling and soul-satisfying.

The bartender added to the experience with a few zesty tipples and you shouldn’t call it a day before glugging their frothy Butter Beer. It has nothing to do with the fictional concoction in Harry Potter and isacually a whiskey-based drink with a punch of ginger, lychee crush, egg white, caramel syrup, vanilla flavoured vodka topped with beer. And, even if you are not a fan of beer you will love gulping down the potent mix that is smooth and exhibits balanced sweetness. Their Irresistible Me, a mix of gin, vodka and rum topped with a gorgeous red wine, from their limited edition LIT is also worth a try.

For sweet endings, you can either settle for Flamed Pudding with Brandy Cream or Orange Brownie. The reduction of orange juice drizzled over a dollop of vanilla ice-cream lounging on the chocolatey brownie makes the dessert appetising. “Kolkata is a discerning foodie market and we are delighted to live up to the expectations and serve such a vast range of exotic food options paired with delectably designed signature drinks,” offer Amit and Vanita Bajoria, director and co-founder, of the 3,850 sq ft pub in South City Mall.

Meal for two: `1,500++