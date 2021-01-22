The historic Spice Route never ceases to invoke interest among culinary enthusiasts cutting across geographical lines. In almost every Indian state, one can find at least one restaurant serving up dishes that embrace the zest and flavour of the olden spices. Kolkata too has diners serving flavourful recipes reminiscent of the spices that fostered trade relations between ancient civilisations. Spice Market, a 2,280 sq ft of sprawling diner owned by Wakas Ather is the latest one to join the troupe.

We decided to drop in the 60-seater all-day diner serving Mughlai and Chinese fare and were impressed by the simple grey and forest green interiors with a bright smattering of red chairs. As we made ourself comfortable in the mezzanine section overlooking the busy Sarat Bose Road, the grand spread ensued with recipes from the North-West Frontier province. The Tandoori Aloo with its perfect marination, served with a striking green chutney, made for a great start. Also, check out their Tandoori Gobi, Dahi Kebab, Tandoori Paneer Tikka. Next was Fish Irani prepared in white spices and the kebab’s soft and creamy texture was smooth on the palate. For the main course, we sampled a wholesome Chicken Chaanp with Butter Naan. The thick golden gravy of the aromatic Mughlai preparation is not for the calorie-conscious but for those who love indulging in rich food without any guilt.

Their Chinese menu is quite exhaustive and one can find favourites like Kung Pao Chicken, Chicken Manchurian, Chicken in Oyster Sauce, Baby Corn in a Hot Garlic Sauce, Stir-fried Vegetables in Schezwan Sauce with Mushroom. What made an impression on us was the Chicken Spring Roll. The ordinary starter scored for its crispy exterior and the balance of veggies and noodles inside.

“Spice Market is offering something unique for everyone. We are not a multi-cuisine restaurant that focuses only on one particular cuisine and tags along with the others for the sake of it. It took us months to handpick the finest chefs and assemble the respective teams for different cuisines,” offers Ather.