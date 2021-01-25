This year spend this public holiday with gusto. Gather your friends and hop in to your favourite hotspot and indulge in the special treats that the chefs have prepared exclusively to mark the occasion. Bon appetit.

JW Marriott Kolkata

The Republic Day Brunch at JW Marriott, Kolkata celebrates the spirit of the day with an array of dishes. At JW Kitchen expect scrumptious delicacies like ‘Tandoori Jhinga’, ‘Nihari’ and ‘Sheermal’. Alongside these special dishes, the Indian station will serve some of the regular favorites like ‘Kolkata Gosht Biryani’ and some local delights like ‘Chingri Malai Curry’ and ‘Kosha Mangsho’ will be available for guests.

When – Tuesday, 26th January 2021

Time – 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Reservation Call - 033 6633 0000

Meal for one - Rs. 2249 plus taxes (Unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages)



Laa Mozarellla Café

This new diner in New Town has a special Republic Day menu. So drop in with your squad and relish a plethora of global flavours like Indie Tricolour Risotto and Rang De Basanti Pizza which will add to the vibrant vibe of the most celebrated holiday of the year. A meal without a dessert is never complete. You can indulge your taste buds with the delicious flavours of the Indian Flag 3 layered Tiramisu, which is especially curated on the occasion of Republic Day.

Wallet Factor – Rs. 999++ taxes

When – 22nd January- 28th January, 2021 (Friday to Thursday)

Time – 11 am – 11 pm

For Reservation Call: +91 74396 60990

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

On the special Republic Day menu at Kava, at Fairfield By Marriott you will find array of scrumptious dishes like “Pahadimurgh tikka”, “Zafrani fish ke sholey”, “Tamatar Dhaniya Shorba” “Paneer TawaLaziz”, “Hariyali Kofta Curry” “Patiala Murgh”, “Dal Nawabi”, “Macher Jhol”, “Sauté haricot beans”, “Vegetable Fried Rice”, “Red chili garlic noodles” and much more. The earthy desserts on the menu will include sweets from the heart of the diverse Indian cuisines to satiate your sweet-tooth cravings this Republic Day with “Assorted pastries”, “Angoori Rasmalai”, “Malai Chum Chum”, “Gajar ka Halwa” and more to delight in.

Wallet Factor – Meal for one – Non-alcoholic brunch - 1299 plus taxes

Alcoholic Brunch – 1699 plus taxes

When – Tuesday, 26th January 2021

Time – 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Reservation Call: +91-76050 86818

Moti Mahal Delux

This popular global diner will treat your taste buds to some desi delectable. Indulge in the taste of India and soak in the celebration of Republic Day with some scrumptious food and soulful dessert specially curated by Chef Jay Prakash. Savour the delicacies like ‘Tiranga Chicken Tikka platter’ (a combination of Chicken Tikka, Murgh Malai Tikka and Pudina chicken Tikka), ‘Tiranga Paneer Tikka platter’ (a combination of Paneer Tikka Shashlik, Paneer Malai Tikka and Pudina paneer Tikka) and ‘Tiranga Rice’ (a combination of Saffron Rice, Steam Rice and Pesto Rice), to name a few. To end your meal, try the alluring Gajar Halwa, Phirni and Panjeri from the desserts section.

Wallet Factor – Rs. 1,400++ taxes

When – 26th January 2021 (Tuesday)

Time – 12 pm – 11pm

Reservation Call: +91 33 40053463 / 40053866

Royal China Kolkata

This Republic Day, patrons can treat their taste buds to a delightful spread of authentic Cantonese cuisine with a 26% off on their dine-in bill. Savour the special “tricolour dim sum platter” and other delicacies like “Crab Meat Dumpling”, “Chicken Shanghai Soup Dumpling”, “Spare Ribs in Black Bean Sauce”, “Crispy Truffle Edamame Cheung fun”, “Corn and water chestnut Dumpling”, “Turnip Cake with Chilli Oil”, “Royal Sweet Corn Soup Chicken”, “Steamed whole Fish Pomfret in Black Bean Sauce”, “Flaming Chicken in Superior Sauce”, and “Singapore style Noodles Vermicelli Seafood” amongst others that are bound to take you through a gastronomical adventure. To soothe your taste buds, the alluring dessert section comprises “Melting Chocolate Dome” and “Toffee Banana with Ice Cream” to name a few.

Wallet Factor – Rs. 2,500 ++ taxes without alcohol

When – 26th January 2021 (Tuesday)

Time – 12:15 pm – 3pm & 7pm - 11pm

For Reservation Call: 033 40082121/9292, 8420085555

La Macario Cafe

This Wood Street vegetarian café is a great option to hang out with your gang or family. Their Republic Day special menu comprises amazing flavored pizzas representing the true colors of patriotism. ‘The True Indian Pizza’ includes special varieties of Pizza namely, Buffalo Pizza, No Cheese Pesto Pizza and Bianca Pizza. Packed with flavours and absolutely healthy, this pizza will leave you craving for more. Apart from Pizza, there is ‘Lasagne alla Norma’, a combination of typically Italian flavours of eggplant, vegetables, tomatoes and basil, with added pesto sauce. To complement your meal, refreshing beverages on offer are ‘Classic Mint Lemonade’, ‘Orange and Basil Lemonade’ and ‘Green Apple Lemonade’.

Wallet Factor – Rs. 900++ taxes

When – 26th January 2021 (Tuesday)

Time – 11:30 am – 10:30 pm

For Reservation Call: +91 74390 93294