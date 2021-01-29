For the ones who love their share of Makki de roti and Sarson de saag during the winters, Moti Mahal Delux has them sorted. This Park Street diner has curated a special menu that brings the warmth and flavours from the northern region of the country in its eclectic mix of recipes from Punjab, Rajasthan and Kashmir. We hogged on the famed Sarson Da Saag with Makki Roti served with jaggery, house pickle, and white butter.

The iconic diner run by celebrated chef and restauranter Monish Gujral, has given the roti here a tandoori twist. Though we missed the authentic tawa-roasted thick and soft makki roti, the rich and toothsome saag made up for the loss. You can also have the saag with missi roti, made in tandoori-style.

Among the entrée, their Gustaba is highly recommended. The popular Kashmiri meatballs drowned in thick spicy gravy is served with saffron rice and radish raita that balances the main dish. You should also try their Tandoori Bhutte or corn, cooked in the traditional style with a squeeze of lemon for a piquant punch. It makes for a good appetiser and so does their Chicken Pakora which has a thick and flavourful coating and served with a sprinkle of chaat masala and onion rings.

The dessert section is quite impressive, though it contains just three dishes, including Gajar Ka Halwa. The other two sweet options comprising Panjiri and Sakarkand Ka Halwa had our attention too as they are not commonly found in city restaurants serving regional cuisine. Rich in khoya, t h e Sakarkand (sweet potato) ka halwa has a creamy consistency and the right sweetness. It is made only on pre-order. Panjiri, the whole-wheat flour delicacy, has a sandy texture and the bonhomie of dry fruits makes it quite binge-worthy. Lastly, don’t forget to end your meal with the warm notes of Kahwa, the aromatic cup of comfort tea from Kashmir.

Price for two: `1,000 plus tax

Reach out at: farah@new indianexpress.com @itweet_faru