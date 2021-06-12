On the occasion of World Gin Day, which is celebrated on June 12, we present to you some exotic cocktail recipes that will be the perfect way to unwind and have a relaxing weekend. All recipes contain fresh indigenous ingredients that work perfectly with a Tanqueray or Gordons.

Tanqueray Breakfast Martini

This brunch martini is a delight to have while having group hangouts at your place.

Ingredients:

Tanqueray London Dry gin: 50 ml

Orange Marmalade: 1 tbsp

Lime juice: 20 ml

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker. Shake with ice and double strain in a martini glass. Garnish with orange zest.

Botanical Garden

This bubbly cocktail sets the tone for a warm honey and ginger afternoon.

Ingredients:

Tanqueray London Dry gin: 50 ml

Honey: 20 ml

Fresh Mint leaves: 5 no

Fresh Ginger juice: 10 ml

Fresh cucumber slice: 3 no

Tonic Water: 150 ml

Method:

Muddle the cucumber slices in a shaker and then add other ingredients. Shake with ice and double strain in a wine glass. Fill the glass with cubed ice and top with tonic water. Gently stir to mix. Garnish with fresh cucumber strips.

Melon Treat

A perfect London Dry experience to that embraces the seasonal wind.

Ingredients:

Tanqueray London Dry gin: 50 ml

Fresh Watermelon chunks: 4 no

Fresh Honeydew Melon chunks: 4 no

Ginger Ale: 150 ml

Method:

Add watermelon and honeydew melon in a highball glass and muddle gently. Pour Tanqueray gin, cubed ice and top it with ginger ale. Gently stir to mix. Garnish with a thin slice of watermelon

Gordon’s Bee

A classic cocktail that can enliven a perfect sunset catchup with close mates :)

Ingredients:

Gordon’s London Dry gin: 50 ml

Lime juice: 20 ml

Floral honey: 20 ml

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker. Shake with ice and double strain in a martini glass. Garnish with any edible flower!

Gordon’s Basil Smash

Zest from lemon and basil that can add an evening zing!

Ingredients:

Gordon’s London Dry Gin: 50 ml

Fresh Basil Leaves: 6 no

Lime juice: 20 ml

Sugar syrup: 10 ml

Method:

Muddle the basil. Add all the other ingredients and shake with ice. Add fresh ice cubes and pour liquid into an old-fashioned glass. Garnish with fresh basil leaves.

Aromatic G and T

A twist on the classic G and T bringing in robust flavours of the rosemary stick.

Ingredients:

Gordon’s London Dry gin: 50 ml

Fresh Rosemary stick: 2 no

Fresh Orange wedge: 2 no

Tonic water: 100 ml

Method:

Squeeze an orange wedge into a clean balloon glass and then drop in. Add the rosemary sprig and gin; then swirl well to infuse. Fill the glass with cubed ice and top with tonic water. Gently stir to mix. Garnish with fresh rosemary and orange wedge.

Have fun and drink responsibly!