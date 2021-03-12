The polarity in regional Indian cuisines can astonish even the most well-informed traveller, and for the novices it may take a Padma Lakshmi to point out out that desi food is not just about ‘vegetable or protein floating in brown or orange or red sauce,’ (as she so breezily put it in the Netflix cookery show Ugly Delicious). And this fascinating homegrown diversity is on full display at Fairfield by Marriott’s Bengal to Bengaluru food festival, that’s being held at the hotel's all-day diner Kava. The concept is simple, the buffet will feature classic and household picks from Bengali, Andhra, Maharashtrian and Mangalorean cuisine that one can sample on a trail between Bengal and the Kannada capital.

Korri Gassi

“It’s mainly about showcasing the cultures that are found on this trail, so people can take a culinary journey from Kolkata to Bengaluru. The focus is on the recipes from three states, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka since these are the provincial cuisines that dominate this geographic route. So while you find a traditional Bengali Posto Pyaz er Bora (poppy seed and onion fritters) or sample an authentic Korri Gassi ( a Mangalorean chicken delicacy), you can also taste Maharashtrian picks like Bharli Vangi or Kolhapuri Chicken. The idea is to curate them in a way so people can taste them together and pair one cuisine with the other instead of sticking to just one genre; this is also why we decided to go for a buffet and not an a la carte menu,” executive chef Arabinda Seth tells us

Mangalorean fish curry

The festival menu is varied but has a focus on shareable, easy-to-plate numbers and each course lines up recipes that are similar in profile. For instance, we started our meal with a delicious round of Posto Pyaz er Bora and a superbly crunchy Mourola Chop, both bona fide Bengali summer appetisers; one can also opt for a Maharashtrian sabudana vada. We followed it up with a stunning Bharli Vangi that’s finished with a Konkani spiced coconut relish.



The chef’s signature Korri Gassi is unmissable and it might just be the best coastal number you experience all summer - it’s creamy, balanced and versatile enough to be paired with rice or a crushed bread. The Mangalorean Fish curry is rich and yet quite breathy, but noticeably different from the traditional Bengali fish curry. “A major difference between Mangalorean and Bengali fish recipes is that Bengali curries use fried fish, whereas the southern variant uses steamed fish so there’s a significant difference in texture,” chef Seth informs us. The Posto Murgi is another great entree featuring tender pieces of meat in an earthy gravy that goes easy on the seasoning. For dessert, we’d recommend the buttery and dense Mysore paak or the flavourful Pineapple Rava. Hot tip: 1. A good way to go about this menu would be to pick your protein or pick your spice, since the curation features some of the most well-made coconut and posto-based entrees.

Meal for one: Lunch at Rs 850++taxes

Dinner at Rs 999 ++taxes

Till March 21.