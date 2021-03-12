Retro-themed gastropubs may not be novelty anymore - a rajbari-influenced set-up however gets brownie points for the aesthetic syncretism. Sab Ka Club is the city’s newest all-day gastropub economising the pubbing experience and also expanding upon the utility of a so-called ‘hotspot.’ “I wanted to move away from the commercialised feel of a run-off-the-mill pub. This space has been designed like an old Calcutta Rajbari, but the makeup retains the modernist touches. The centre of the pub has been set-up like a patio with a marble fountain, like the old school zamindari courtyards’ it makes the set-up really versatile; it works like a cafe, a brunch joint or even a co-working space during the day-time. But can effortlessly transition into a moodier feel after dark. This aspect seems to be working in our favour as it appeals to a broader demographic,” says Pratik Agarwal, the mind behind Sab Ka Club.

Sprawled across an area of 7,000 square feet, Sab Ka essentially marries luxury dining with the themed-pubbing experience, which brings forth certain crucial innovations vis-a-vis design and menu. The wrought iron chairs, the faux three-tiered fountain, colonial hanging lamps, country-style round-back chairs, a vintage gramophone do away with the usual industrial-forward feel found in most after-dark spaces. The gastropub is also more intimate and adaptable since it doesn’t push a particular aesthetic memo; urban brunchers can choose a sunny, glass-walled seating area, while late-night diners can go for the plush, velvet-and-wood-chambers to enjoy their fireball shots.

The bar menu lines up an unassuming and diverse selection that’s surprisingly economical; the ‘Paisa wasool’ menu (12:30 to 6:30 pm) offers rum starting from Rs 69, Kolkata Kamikaze and Vodka Shots at Rs 99 and cocktails at Rs 149. The ‘Astey Ladies’ night on Friday offers free drinks to female customers while Sabka Saturdays and Janta Special Sundays will see live music and DJ sets. Then there are signature curations like Velvety Red Sangria with a popsicle, Sub ka Ginger Orange Old Fashioned (Adrakwali), Pineapple Tandoori Smoked Margarita, Blue Lychee Margarita etc.

Velvety Red Sangria with a popsicle

We paired a cheekily named ‘Jaane V Do Yaaro! Dalchini Whisky Sour Maro’ (a cinnamon whiskey sour) with some Tomato Basil Parmesan Bruschetta finished with pesto and balsamic drizzle - an unusual pairing that really helped open up our palates. The Ajwani Fish Tikka features a well-seared boneless Bhetki marinated in creamy yogurt with carom and desi spices, grilled in Tandoor. There’s a familiar ‘Chinatown er Chinese’ section offering Kolkata-favourite Chinese picks like Chilli Garlic Noodles and Manchurian. Then there’s desi curries like Subz Jalfrezi, Sab ka Favourite Chicken Curry. The Munchies menu is especially diverse serving Keema fries, Chakna-choor platter and other easily pairable appetisers.

Mushroon and cheddar Bruschetta

We also tried a classic thin-crust BBQ Chicken Pizza, finished with a balanced mozzarella topping, but The Keema Wala Pizza and SKC Ke Khaas Pesto Pizza are also worth a try. The house special menu features a Mushroom Risotto, Pepper Sab Ka Way Chicken, along with Grilled Kolkata Bhetki with Lemon Butter Sauce. Hot tip: 1. Sak Ka is one of the few places in the city offering churros, so don’t miss out on the sugar-dusted fried pastry that the joint serves with caramel and chocolate sauce