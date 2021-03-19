As weekend brunches get craftier, more and more luxury diners and gastropubs are democratising the idea of ‘sharing’ (once a staple practise at any brunch, it’s now rather frowned-upon, especially by picky millennials). With an increased focus on potable-led menus, brunches have become more adaptable since people can design their experience based on what they’re drinking.

Cagliari pizza

Zobet’s Sunday brunch, Viva La Vida, makes it even easier to order for oneself even at the most sociable table. The buffet is efficiently paced with a tapas menu and an assortment of live counters, and of course unlimited wine and relies on a curatable format.

The Viva La Vida brunch offers a selection of red and white wines and sangria, which are ideal for the breathy Tapas options as they have a mediterranean focus. The live counters are astonishingly elaborate, from dim sums tables, to phuchka set-ups, khao suey stands and make-your-own-sundae bars, it’s as laissez faire as it gets. Though we started our brunch with the exceptionally stocked salad and antipasti counter, one can also start with some Kale Hummus and Pita or some Spinach Corn and Cheese Croquettes from the tapas menu. You’ll also find the pizza on this menu and you can order a Cagliari pizza or a Peri Peri Chicken pizza for the table, if you want something shareable on your table.

Chicken dumplings

After some Red Wine Poached Pears and authentic Grilled Panzanella Salad (a Tusan farm salad made with seasonal veggies and bread), we moved over to browse through the live counters. If you’re sticking to Oriental picks or clean, easy flavours, we’d recommend pairing the freshly steamed dumplings with an oaky red wine, and then maybe going for a hearty Thai curry. Alternatively, if you’re keen to try something adventurous try the Watermelon Feta Salad with Candied Walnut and pair it with an Italian bread (the buffet also has some excellent gourmet loaves) or a quirky Tandoori Chicken Salad. The chaat counters serving up samosa chaats, phuchkas and papri chaats are undoubtedly a novelty addition, as is the Soya Keema Pav counter.

Blueberry cheesecake

There’s an assortment of soups and appetisers - we quickly went through some Fish finger Harissa Mayo and some Herb Chicken Tenders. There’s a wide selection of homegrown entrees like Paneer Lababdar, Dry Chole, Butter Chicken, Goan Fish Curry and of course, Biryani. Besides Baked cheesecake, Chocolate mousse, Strawberry tarts and Tres leches, the dessert section also features a live waffle counter and a make-your-own-sundae bar, so you can actually make yourself a waffle sundae! Hot Tip: If you’re dropping in for quick catch-up, make it a sangria-salad-soup brunch.

Timings: 12pm to 4pm (Every Sunday)

Price for one: Rs 1,295 + taxes (without alcohol)

Rs 1,595 + taxes (with unlimited sangria and wine)