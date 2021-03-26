Boasting an area of two acres, Ironhill Bengaluru is among the world’s largest microbreweries. While it is set to launch this Saturday, we got an exclusive preview earlier this week. Started by the people behind Prost Brew Pub, Ironhill currently has outlets in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad. An old garment factory has been converted into this chic space. The decor is minimalistic to the point of austerity, but the pervading greyness is offset with warm wooden installations and furniture, and life-size metal frame sculptures of men in bright red. The outdoor area is designed like a resort, with artificial water bodies, an ‘island’ for romantic dates, and lots of greenery.

The al fresco area

On tap

It’s a warm day, but we settle down at a table in the al fresco area and order their sampler set in an attempt to beat the heat. We sample four beers — Afterlife Ale (English Ale), Wonderland Wheat (Hefeweizen), World Series VOL 21 (New England IPA) and Season Finale VOL 21 (Belgium Wit). Our favourite is the Wonderland Wheat thanks to the notes of banana and clove.

The indoor section

The menu is extensive, with sections dedicated to shareable platters, local favourites, street food, pizza, pasta, sandwiches and mains. The Koli Chips, one of the most unique offerings on the menu, is thinly sliced chicken fried till crisp and coated in spicy seasoning. Though this is addictive, we suggest you keep cold glasses of water handy to douse the chilli heat. Crowd favourite, the BBQ Chicken Wings is just what you would expect and ticks all the boxes. Don’t miss the Chilli Pepper Lamb, a delicious combination of crispy fried meat with chopped onions and bell peppers tossed in an Oriental sauce.

Caramelised Fig and Nut Salad

Comfort first

Comfort food at its best, the Ghee Sambar Rice with Masala Omelette from the Local Heroes section is a must-try. Their take on the bisibele bath, this dish comes topped with a generous dash of ghee. The omelette takes it to another level, one that reminds you of simple yet satisfying home-cooked meals.

Grilled Fish with Lemon and Olive Oil

From the list of desserts, we recommend the Sticky Date and Toffee Pudding, which is made just the way it’s meant to be, sinful and moreish; and the classic Cream Caramel Custard, which is also impressive.

Koli Chips

The elaborate menu and expansive space are sure to make this microbrewery a popular place not just for the beer, but also for the ambience and the food.

Rs.1,200++ for two. At Marathahalli