What is Holi without some sweets and snacks to add more colour to the celebrations? Check out these recipes that you could try this weekend.

APPLE JALEBI

Ingredients:

Apple - 1

Sugar - 300 gms

Kesar - 1 gm

Water - 250 ml

Milk - 250 ml

Curd - 100 gms

Maida - 200 gms

Ghee - 500 gms

Method:

Mix maida and curd one day in advance to create a batter. Melt the sugar with water to make a syrup out of it, and add milk to the solution to remove the blackness of the syrup. Cut apple slices and keep it aside. Take a kadaai and heat it with ghee, dip the apple slices in the batter and fry it in the kadaai. Once fried, soak it in the sugar syrup and take it out. Your jalebis are ready now!

KHAJUR BARFI

Ingredients:

Khajur - 1 cup

Mixed nuts - 2 tablespoons

Ghee - 3 tablespoons

Khoya - 1/2 cup

Milk - 1 cup

Sugar - 1 cup

Hariilachi powder - Half teaspoon

Desiccated coconut - 2 tablespoons

Method:

Deseed the khajur and chop it into small pieces. Soak it in milk and make a thick paste out of it in a blender. Heat ghee in a pan and add khajur puree and sauté it until it leaves the sides of the pan. Add the khoya and coconut, mix well and sauté it till the ghee starts melting out. Add the elaichi powder and mixed nuts and mix well. Then transfer the mixture to a greased plate. Sprinkle mixed nuts. When the mixture cools down, cut it into squares and serve.

MATTAR KHASTA ROLL

Ingredients:

For Mattar Stuffing:

Boiled mattar - 1 cup

Grated coconut - ¾ cup

Red chilli powder - ¼ tsp

Turmeric powder - ¼ tsp

Coriander powder - ½ tsp

Amchur powder - ½ tsp

Green chilli-ginger paste - ½ tsp

Jeera - ¼ tsp

Ghee - 2 tsp

Salt as required

For the Roll dough:

Maida - 1 cup

Ghee - 1 tbsp

Warm water - ¼ cup

Baking powder - ¼ tsp

Salt - ¼ tsp

Oil for frying

Method:

Mix all the ingredients for the dough. Sieve and knead into a tight dough. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside. For the stuffing, heat ghee in a pan. Add jeera and let it crackle. Now, add green-chilli ginger paste and sauté. Then add boiled peas with all the spice powders and salt. Mix for few minutes and mash the peas. Then add grated coconut and mix.

After 2 minutes take it off the heat and cool. Then make 5 to 6 balls out of the dough and roll them into small rotis. Add the stuffing in the centre and brush the edges with water. Then roll it out vertically and seal the edges. Heat oil for frying. On a medium flame, fry these rolls until they turn golden brown. Serve hot with green chutney and imli chutney.

LEELWA KACHORI

Ingredients:

Tuver - 500 gm

Ginger chilli paste - 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

A pinch of cumin seeds

A pinch of Asafoetida

Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Lemon juice - 1 tsp

Coriander leaves (chopped) - ½ tbsp

Oil - 1 tbsp

For the dough:

All-purpose flour (maida) - 300 gm

Salt to taste

Ghee - 1 tbsp

Water as needed

Oil - 4-5 drop

Oil for frying

Method for the dough:

In a bowl, sieve the flour and add salt and ghee in it. Mix and add water to make a dough. The dough should not be too soft or too hard. Add oil and knead it well. Keep it aside.

For the stuffing:

Crush tuver. Then, heat oil in a pan at a slow flame. Add cumin seeds in it. Then, add asafoetida and turmeric powder. Mix the tuver, ginger-chilli paste and salt. Cover the lid and cook till it becomes soft. Now, remove the lid and mix garam masala and lemon juice. Cook for 2-3 minutes and add coriander leaves to it.

For Kachori:

Make medium balls of the dough and roll it out in the shape of a small puri. Fill the stuffing in the dough. Cover it like a potli and seal all the edges properly. Heat oil in a pan at medium flame. Deep fry the kachori till it turns golden brown. Serve with green chutney and sweet chutney.

BARSA DOLLA

Ingredients:

Maida - 1 cup

Chopped beans

Green peas

Ghee - 2 tsp

Jeera - 1 tsp

Oil - 1 tsp

Ginger paste - 1/2 tsp

Green chilli paste - 1/2 tsp

Asafoetida - 1 pinch

Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

Carom seeds - 1/2 tsp

Sugar - 1 tsp

Lemon - 1 no.

Oil - 1 tsp

Salt to taste

For the dough:

Plain flour (maida) - 2 cups

Melted ghee - 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Oil - 1/4 tsp for kneading

Method:

Combine all the ingredients of the dough in a bowl and add enough water to make a firm dough. Cover and keep it aside for 15 minutes. Knead again using the oil till smooth. Keep aside under a wet muslin cloth.

For the stuffing:

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and asafoetida. Add green peas, chopped beans, sugar, coriander, and green chilli paste, and roast it and keep it aside.

Method:

Place one portion of the prepared filling in the centre of the dough circle. Heat the oil in a pan and deep fry it in medium flame till they turn golden brown from both sides.