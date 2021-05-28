Edible care packages can be all kinds of creative even if you’re looking for artisanal or gourmet picks with a longer shelf life. So, if you’re curating a gift box or a care bundle for someone who’s in another city, don’t take the fun out of it by sticking to instant coffees or pre-mixes only. If you’re buying for someone who is away from home, explore convenient, microwave-friendly packaging, or versatile immunity boosters or even something quirky to help out their starter kitchen. You may need to do some homework and here’s a head start on efficient, travel-friendly gourmet care packages that’ll earn you many brownie points:

Tea Trunk

Goa-based artisanal tea brand Tea Trunk has a home-brewed iced tea collection box, featuring loose leaf tea packs that are baked in small batches to preserve the freshness for long, in flavours like blue pea flower, chamomile mint and more. The brand’s matcha smoothie bowl kit and newly released botanical cocktail kit make for great gifts and you can also curate your own gift box with immunity boosting blends, soy candles and chic teaware picks by the label.

Price: Rs 599 onwards

Available online

Matcha Smoothie bowl kit by Tea Trunk

Bogatchi

Handcrafted chocolate label Bogatchi is known for their customisable chocolate boxes. Dark, non-fruity picks are perfect for long-distance gifting and Bogatchi lets buyers customise their own chocolate bar from scratch and even include fun messages on the chocolates.

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Available online

Sweetish House Mafia

Bollywood’s favourite cookie store delivers pan India and its line-up features well-packaged assorted boxes of treats, and buyers can also customise their own cookie tin with Nutella Sea Salt Cookies, Red Velvet Cookies, a Cookie Slab, Chocolate Hazelnut Biscotti, s’mores, dark chocolate truffles and a lot more. All cookies are baked fresh on order and have a shelf life of more than a week.

Price: Rs 580 onwards

Available online

Scoopski

India’s first edible cookie dough brand Scoopski is hosting a Quarantine and Chill sale that offers a flat 20 percent discount on order value of Rs 1000 and more. Scoopski sells cookie dough in pints and all the varieties have a shelf life of upto three months. The jars are microwave-friendly so it’s the most minimal-effort snack ever and each gift box features at least three varieties of flavours.

Price: Rs 980 onwards

Available online

Loyka

The Loyka Chocolate Gift box is a stunning curation of dry dessert treats with a shelf life of more than four months, featuring almond brittles, hazelnut florentine rounds, a glass Jar of Peri Peri cashew and another glass jar of salted almonds.

Price: Rs 890

Available online

Subko

Specialty Coffee Roastery Subko just introduced a longevity jar that can store micro-lot or nano-lot varieties of coffee beans in an airtight environment, maximise shelf life, and preserve aromatics and flavours of whole beans or grounds. Throw in an origami coffee dripper, cold brew bottle, portable por-overs and Kalita filters and make an immaculate gift box for your coffee enthusiast friend.

Rs 495 onwards

Subko Portable Pourover

Big Fat

The beloved gourmet and essential food brand Big Fat has curated some incredible DIY hampers featuring truffle mayo, cream cheese, veggie jams etc. You can also explore their all-natural range of marinades, slow cooked mushroom pate, smoked pepper hummus, or curate customised boxes. All items are made on order and have a shelf life of 2-3 weeks.

Price: Rs 1,899

Available online

Cocosutra

Help your loved ones eat healthier even if they’re far away. Cocosutra has a line of pre-packaged, natural gourmet mixes that are vegan, gluten-free and made with 60% whole grains and 40% dried fruit, nuts and seeds. Our recommended pick? A set of flavoured oatmeals in blends like mocha cranberry, chia chocolate and more.

Price: Rs 200 onwards

Available online