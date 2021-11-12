Here’s why you should check out 6 Ballygunge Place’s latest outlet in Kolkata

Good news for all those who love to dig into Bengali delicacies at every given occasion. Popular diner 6 Ballygung set its fourth outlet rolling in Chowringhee just before the Pujas and we simply loved what they had in offer. Located on the main thoroughfare cutting across Exide bus stop near Maidan, the elegant décor and unmatched fare rustled up by Chef Sushanta Sengupta is surely a great draw for you to visit this outlet. We couldn’t stop gazing at the Kolkata trademark taxi-shaped couches that make for great Insta backgrounds.

We dropped in to check the well-curated spread and made ourselves comfortable at one of the cosy corners of this 84-seater property that also houses an elevated private dining area (10-seater). The appetisers made a swift entry and while most of you must be familiar with their famed Gondhoraj Chicken strips, the Chandannagar Fish Fry is a fresh draw. Giving a French twist to the humble fish fry, the crispy fritter here is delightfully stuffed with cheese and herbs. The crunch of the crust, the flavoured flesh and the cheesy delight at the centre goes well with the palate and you cannot stop with just one helping.

The mains comprised a humble bowl of steamed rice with daal with Narkel Posto Bora (grated coconut and poppy seed fritters) on the side and Chitol Maccher Borar Jhol. The soft fish balls dunked in a well-spiced Bengali curry make them an instant mood-lifter, especially on a nippy afternoon. If you are not much into a fishy affair, then you can settle for other all-time favourites like Kosha Mangsho and Bhapa Chingri. We ended the wholesome affair on a happy note with a unique dessert platter, replete with traditional Bengali mishtis including Mishti Doi, Rosogollah, Sandesh and more.

Meal for two: `1,200