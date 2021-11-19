Handi Biryani is now available at Aminia in Kolkata 

Iconic Mughlai diner Aminia’s new additions to the menu have been thoughtfully and intelligently curated to bring some suspense and drama to the table. The additions are a few but noteworthy. Chef Sharafat Ali who has been with the brand for more than a decade and who knows the pulse of his loyal customers quite well has introduced a few new varieties of the popular Handi Biryani. “Though our biryani doesn’t need any variation since our patrons like it the authentic way, we wanted to bring some visual treat along with the fresh aroma. With the small earthen pots, we have tried to replicate the experience of a Briyani served straight out of the kitchen,” offers chef Ali.

Paneer Tikka Handi

Two earthen pots, fresh out of the tandoor arrived concealed with a thin sheet of kneaded flour at our table. The magical aroma of the much-loved Mughlai dish simply mesmerised us as the lid was lifted, whetting our appetite further. And the sight is truly a treat for the gastronomes. While a classic chicken or mutton biryani will remain a favourite, we do recommend trying the Chicken Tikka biryani. Small chunks of chicken smothered in spices, blended well with the seasoned rice, making it a good option when you are looking to go beyond the classic biryani recipes.

Butter Chicken Kulcha naan

Apart from this, Aminia is now also serving Butter Chicken Kulcha. The stuffed handmade bread goes well with a light sider and we paired it with a Mutton Chaap recommended by the chef. The simple yet delectable elevation of the firni also floored us. The Shahi Firni is creamier and better than its previous avatar.

Meal for two: `800+