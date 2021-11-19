Sundowners at KoKoMMo Tiki Shack is about exotic cocktails and a delectable new menu

Our visit to KoKoMMo Tiki Shack recently was happily predictable to a certain extent. Great service and that seductive beach front ambience was a given. But what took us by surprise was the new menu. A sharp shift from exclusive signature dishes and gourmet platters — now the breezy outlet sprawled along the beach has included a line-up of eclectic dishes that include comfort food, kiddy friendly meals, exotic cocktails and new signatures. New to town, Chef Mihir Kane, executive chef, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort, shares that while the old favourites will be retained; there is a more inclusive vibe in the air at the restaurant. Encouraging family dining experiences, high tea offerings and lunch options — clearly the menu is comfort driven.

Rummy flavours

We prepared for a degustation menu session with feet tucked into sand, spray in our hair and a glorious sun obligingly setting over the ocean to create the mood. The balmy weather demanded a spot of tipple; however when we saw the tall glasses of beverages balancing skewers of meats and veggies with fresh fruits wedged along the rim, we knew there were surprises in store. The Trap Queen (has all the trappings of the Bloody Mary) with a stick of grilled prawns dunked in it was the clear favourite, while Mama Bahamas got full marks for potency, which had a blend of rums in the mix. “A lot of hard work went into creating this new menu, as it covers the comfort, coastal, North Indian and also food elements from my own traditional roots which I really wanted to bring to the table for a long time,” said Tenzin Phuntsok, the executive sous chef.

Delectable tales

When the platter of home-style chicken pizzas arrived we understood that ‘family’ dining was part of the plan. Meanwhile, the Classic Manchow Sphere serves familiar flavours as the ingredients which are used to make this are from the same as the classic and muchloved Manchow soup. One bite and you realise you have met the arancini version of your favourite soup. A regional delicacy, the Kodiyal roast is a Mangalorean recipe, where ingredients include dry red chilli, tamarind, garlic and clarified butter. Yes, the latter ingredient played a large role in wooing us into polishing off this dish.

Way to the heart

The Beef Shapta — stir fried beef tenderloin, a dish from Tibetan culture, is a special one from the chef ’s personal recipe book. “This is a celebratory dish. We usually make it for festivals.”We bit into juicy slices that were mildly spiced but bursting with flavour and found that loving this dish was easy. For mains, we savoured the creamy and piquant Goan Prawn Curry. As the night sky twinkled at us indulgently, we soon found ourselves digging into platters of desserts, where the Coconut Cheesecake was subtle and delicious.

Family Style Tiki-La Sunset experience will be available from 5 pm to 7 pm, all days of the week.

Average meal for two: INR 1,800 — INR 2,200+