From traditional to fusion dishes, Kolkata diners have rolled out a feast this Puja

Kolkata’s diners, pubs and luxury hotels are working towards distancing-friendly dining experiences and most eateries have come up with convenient delivery, takeaway and even drive-in pick-up options to reduce contact and keep things sanitary. Some of the top-tier hotels have come up with their own delivery services so you can set up a gourmet feast at home for your Durga Puja house party. A few resto-bars have come up with limited-edition fusion picks that modernise traditional flavours to make them pairable with cocktails. We’ve sorted some excellent options for you to indulge in this festive season.

JW Marriott, Kolkata



To commemorate the exuberance of Durga Puja, the star property has organised a magnificent set-up and curated a range of offers with robust safety protocols. Enjoy the much-anticipated celebrations at the Grand Ballroom, JW Kitchen & Vintage Asia with a scrumptious gastronomic fare that will be complemented with a special gin and wine bar. The wide range of freshly cooked, authentic Bengali fare includes Gondhoraj Fish Tikka, Echorer Dalna, Aam Kasundi Paneer, Pulao, Posto Murgi, Mutton Roganjosh and Dhokar Dalna, among others.

Pocket Pinch for two: `3,998+

The Lalit Great Eastern



Mark your calendar for Panchami, Saptami and Nabami as The Lalit Great Eastern has plans to take

you on a gastronomic trail with its never-ending fare. Their Durga Puja Mahabhoj lives up to the true

definition of the word grand with live stations, pickle and murabba counters, wide varieties of raita

and an eclectic range of dishes rooted in the Bengali kitchen like Lonka Ar Kasundi Makhano Bhaja

Bhetki Macher Salad, Olo Chingri, Kumilar Jhal Goshto, Chhana Khoyar Rezala and more.

Pocket Pinch for two: `5,000+

The Oberoi Grand

The Pujor Mahabhoj at the Ballroom at The Oberoi Grand this year, pays tribute to the culinary diversi-

ty of Bengal showcasing over 50 delicacies, thus complimenting the biggest festival of harmony, creativity and the human spirit. The elaborate buffet will cover all your favourites from Chingri Malai Curry to Kosha Mangsho and Pabdar Jhal to Bekti Paturi and more.

Pocket Pinch for two: Rs 5,000+

Fairfield by Marriott

This star property’s Bhuri Bhoj brings together an authentic and rich amalgamation of flavours in form of a buffet at Kava and in an a la carte format at Vertex. The rhythmic sound of the dhaak, fragrance of dhunuchi and a Maa Durga idol will light up the ambience.

Pocket Pinch for two: Rs 1,998++ onwards.

Ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

ibis Kolkata Rajarhat is all set to woo the city gastronomes with Mahabhoj. Start with the sweet and sour Aam Panna and then move on to salads, chaats and appetisers. The mains boast of nine dishes including Badaam Diye Laal Shaak, Daal Khashi (mutton), Lau Bori and Dhonepata Bata Murgi and equal emphasis has been laid on vegetarian fare. Decadent sweets such as Sita Bhog and Sandesh among others are on the menu to end it on a sweet note.

Pocket Pinch for two: `2,000+

Trincas Restaurant





If you are planning to treat yourself to some classic delicacies in Park Street then check-in at Trincas Restaurant. The iconic diner has curated a Classic Kolkata Menu featuring recipes that are a part of the culinary heritage of Kolkata. Sample continental favourites like Lobster Thermidor, Devilled Crab and Chicken Ala Kiev, and Chinese signature dishes like Crispy Drums of Heaven, Golden Fried Prawns, Pan Fried Spicy Fish and Original Chilli Garlic Noodles.

Pocket Pinch for two: Rs 900+

Monkey Bar



Monkey Bar has come up with incredible fusion picks for Puja such as Beguni Chaat (batter-fried sliced eggplant, topped with green and red chutney, aloo lachha, coriander and pomegranate), Kosha Mangsho Kathi Roll, Bhetki Bhaatey. The Fatty Bao menu (available from Monkey Bar) offers picks like Chinese Bhel and Steamed Sausage Fried Rice with pork sausage.

Pocket Pinch for two: ` 2,000 ++

One8 Commune



Find the best fusion tacos at restobar One8 Commune, which come with old school twists such as Victoria Cutlet Tacos, Asparagus Bandel Chop Tacos, Cajun Tofu Tacos, Gondhoraj Chicken Tacos, Kolkata Prawn Cutlet Tacos, Kasundi Fish Tacos among others.

Pocket Pinch for 2: Rs1,600+



Oudh 1590





This period dining restaurant will tease your tastebuds to the flavours of the royalty. The highlights of the menu include Chicken Qalmi Kabab, Mutton Galawati Kabab, Awadhi Sugandhi Mahi, Raan Biriyani and Awadhi Handi Biriyani, to name a few. Available at all five outlets.

Pocket Pinch for two: `1,000+

Kareem’s Kolkata

Kareem’s Kolkata presents Durga Pujor Mahabhoj. The festive feast from the Mumbai-based Mughlai

chain includes a variety of biryanis that makes for an indulgent session. Add to your must-have list Chicken Tikka Biryani, Mutton Keema Biryani and Kareem’s Special Raan Biryani, if you are a biryani

fan. Don’t forget to end with Malai Firni.

Pocket Pinch for two: `1,000+

Octa

The Park Street diner has introduced some excellent Bengali numbers for Puja, that are shareable and work great as appetisers such as Dimer Devil, Gondhoraj Mustard Chicken, traditional Singara, Paneer Pantheras that you can pair with a bevvy of cocktails on their menu.

Pocket pinch for 2: `1,800+