Delhi's iconic biryani diner, Karim's, opens at Hathibagan

This Durga Puja, biryani lovers have another reason to rejoice. Joining the list of established Mughlai diners in the city is the famed Karim’s of Delhi 6. The diner, started by Haji Karimuddin near Jama Masjid in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area, has been making an indelible culinary impact ever since 1913 with its succulent kebab platters, flavourful curries, soft naans and aromatic biryani. And their new two-storeyed Kolkata outlet at Hatibagan brings the same flavours of the iconic eatery to city gourmands.

Tandoori Jhinga at Karim's Kolkata

Without much ado, we settled at the 80-seater diner with elegant décor replete with Mughal art to sample chef Nazrul Islam’s specially curated dishes, some of which are already hot sellers here since its launch late last month. Among appetisers, the Tandoori Jhinga had us bowled with its smoked notes. We loved the Mutton Shami Kebab for its non-oily yet melt-in-the-mouth texture. It goes well will the crispy lachcha paranthas apart from the flour-based traditional Khameri Roti that went well with Chicken Stew.

Kebab at Karim's Kolkata

Nihari, a winter delicacy, is also on the menu and we recommend you have this gravy soup with Khameri. Interestingly, this outlet differs f r o m t h e mother brand in one aspect — it also serves Kolkata-style biryani apart from the Delhi variant (which comes sans potato).

Also read: 'Ant Man' of Marvel films Paul Rudd digs Kolkata dum biryani at Asma Khan's Darjeeling Express

Interiors of Karim's Kolkata

From the dessert section, their Shahi Firni is not worth missing. But a trip to Karim’s will be incomplete without the Bakarkhani, a soft flat bread-like delicacy with mellow sweet notes. Cost for two: `1,000+