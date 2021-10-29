Fabelle’s master chocolatiers launch 24-karat Heart of Gold collection

ITC’s Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates launched Heart of Gold Collection, a first-of-its-kind offering crafted with 24 karats pure edible gold. Known for their finesse in crafting luxurious chocolates, the latest range of chocolates is co-curated by Fabelle Master Chocolatiers and Michelin star Chef Marco Stabile.

The collection is an ode to citizens and organisations that have contributed to nation-building. The range includes The Valour praline filled with ruby mousse along with crisps; The Knowledge praline with almond-hazelnut and rich dark mousse; The Compassion praline loaded with soft notes of milk choco mousse paired with alphonso mango conserve; The Purity praline in white mousse with a hint of lemon and lastly, the Persistence praline in golden caramel-filled hazelnut-almond. All the chocolates are enriched with crisps coated in 24 karat gold.

Talking about co-curating the exquisite collection which is a must-have this Diwali, Chef Stabile offers, “I am extremely pleased to have collaborated with Fabelle Chocolates in co-curating a masterpiece using edible gold as an element which holds a very strong sentiment for consumers in India. I take pride in being a storyteller and use edible gold in a dish to enliven elements of the comprehensive narrative thereby introducing consumers to a superior multi-sensorial culinary realm."

Price: Rs 2100 onwards