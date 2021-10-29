Festive flavours: From traditional picks to drool-worthy desserts, Kolkata diners are all set with their menu

The celebratory fervour continues with the festival of lights and Bhai Dooj making our lives brighter. And making the most of the occasions, city diners have curated sumptuous bonafide dishes with finesse, in case you are planning to step out this Diwali. With lockdown protocols strictly in place, whether it’s fine dining or casual diners and cafés, all have pulled up their socks to celebrate the festivals in a safe and joyous manner. Here are some hotspots in the city to check in with your gang.

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata



Find a cosy corner for your family at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata for a thematic buffet. The lunch and dinner buffets will have a Rajwada live station with options as varied as Bajre Ki Khichdi with Ghee and Gud, Bati-Plain and Masala, Dal Panchmela, Churma-Rose and Nuts. The long list of non-vegetarian main courses includes Banjara Gosht, Safed Murgh and other succulent items.

Meal for two: Rs 1800 onwards.

One8 Commune, Kolkata

Dig into some scrumptious dishes such as Mutton keema pav, Harissa Chicken Sliders, Bamboo Cashew Nut Tofu and Mumbai Dabba Gosht as you let your hair (and maybe masks) down a bit this Diwali and Bhai Dooj. Do not miss the drool-worthy desserts on the menu like Oven-Baked Cheesecake, Fudge Brownie and Five Rivers Mud Cake.

Meal for two: Rs 1,600 plus tax

Oudh 1590

Treat your tastebuds to some royal cuisine at Oudh 1590 this Diwali. Drop in with your friends and family and indulge your tastebuds to some succulent kebabs and aromatic biryanis. The highlights of the menu include Mutton Galawati Kabab, Murgh Irani Kabab, Murgh Qalmi Kabab & Awadhi Sugandhi Mahi Kabab, Subz Soya Biryani, Paneer Korma & Awadhi Daal.

Meal for two: Rs 1200 /- plus taxes

Zobet

Bring in the festive cheer with Zobet’s special Diwali-Bhai Dooj menu that includes fusion delectable like with Sweet Potato Fritters, Cheese Naan Bomb, Malabari Parotta Chicken Tacos and Zobet Spicy Chilli Chicken. The dessert display includes Classic Tiramisu, Rum-flavoured Hot Chocolate Mousse and Pulled Chocolate Ganache Cake and Walnut Chikki.

Meal for 2: Rs 1,100 + taxes

Salon 82 Café

At Salon 82 Café in Salt Lake, enjoy some lip-smacking dishes like ‘Mushroom Dumplings, Cottage Cheese BBQ Skeward, Chicken Pita Pocket, Pizza Margherita, Moroccan Cigar Roll, Caribbean Chicken Steak, Tomato Mozarella Bruschetta to name a few. Refresh yourself in a range of mocktails such as Virgin Colada, About Late Night, Black Magic and a few more. Sip into a hot cup of coffee like ‘Doppio’, Macchiato, Ristretto and a lot more.

Meal for 2: 1000 plus tax

LMNO_Q

City’s latest addition, LMNO_Q’s festive menu will light up your Diwali-Bhai Dooj making it sweeter and brighter with some interesting bites meants for true gastronomes. The highlights include Park Street Paneer Tikka Platter, Charminar Shikampuri Kebab and Amritsari Fish Tikka. When it comes to desserts, what’s not to love about Mishti Doi Panna Cotta and Classic Phirni Gul-E-Jahaan.

Meal for 2: Rs. 1,200 + tax

Miam Café & Bistro

This Diwali, let there be a burst of flavours in your mouth, as Miam Café & Bistro, the multi cuisine eatery located in the always-buzzing corporate den at Salt Lake is offering some gourmet options for the foodies. The offer encompasses an array of Indian delicacies that will just soothe your palette perfectly. What’s on offer? Mocktails like Thai Cooler & Lovers Point; starters like Mahi Tikka & Chicken Reshmi Tikka; mains like Vegetable Pulao with Kadhai Paneer and Murg Tikka Butter Masala and Garlic Naan.

Meal for two: Rs 900 plus GST

Sab Ka Club

Sab ka Club brings you the goodness of this festive season with their luscious delicacies in their menu, to light up your Diwali celebration. Start with the lip-smacking Tandoori Stuffed Mushroom or Cheesy Paneer Tikka and then move on to Chicken and Celery Dimsum. There’s also Mushroom Dumplings, Cream Cheese Sushi, Mushroom Bao, Eggplant Bao, Cheesy Spring Roll and more. Chef’s Pick? Kolkata Style Fish Finger, Fried Vegetable Tempura Sushi, Mushroom Dumplings, Cream Cheese Sushi.

Meal for two: 1200 +

Kareem’s

Do you wish to indulge your tastebuds to some royal flavours the hop into Kareem’s the Mumbai-based diner that has created a niche in the city. Their Special Malai Firni is apt for the occasion as the dessert is creamy, soft and topped with dry fruits. You can also try their Shahi Tukda which is equally sinful.

Pocket PInch: Rs 1000 for two

Tribe Cafe

Diwali is complete without a heavy dose of sweets. Desserts are the highlight of the festival and a adding much more enthusiasm to the festive spirit, Tribe Cafe near Golpark is all set to celebrate the festival of Diwali with its patrons with mouth melting range of desserts. Look for guilty pleasures like sinful Brownie, Apple pie, Caramel Custard and much more.

Cost for Two - Rupees 600 plus taxes

Saptapadi

Drop in at Saptapadi, the specialty restaurant, with your sibling this Bhai Phota and strengthen your bond with classic flavours. Treat your tastebuds to authentic dishes like Aloo Phulkopir Ada Morich, Vetki Chingri Dolma Curry, Chui Jhal Murgir Kalia, Haser Dim r Mangshor Sipai and more. From November 4 to 14th.

Meal for two: Rs 1800 +

Trincas Restaurant

Trincas Restaurant is offering a wide range of impeccable kebab dishes. Indulge in Kolkata's culinary heritage at Trincas Restaurant along with live music. Drop in at Trincas Restaurant for Dine In or Order Direct Home Delivery. Trincas Diwali Menu includes flavourful and unique texture kebabs like Chicken Phuljhari Sheekh, Bharwan Aloo, Chicken Lahori Kebabs, Peshawari Kebab, Sizzling Tandoori Platters, and much more.

Cost for Two - Rupees 900 + GST

Chowman

At Chowman, celebrate the festival of lights with an ever-popular array of delicious starters, main course items like, Crispy Chilli Mushroom, Drums of Heaven, Crispy Corn with Kaffir Lime or a filling Main Course dishes comprising Chowman Special Rice, Braised Noodles with Bell Pepper, Seafood Chinese Meifoon, Chicken in Chilli Wine, Prawn in Green Curry, Chilli Plum Squid and so much more, Chowman has got it all sorted! But the treat doesn’t end here! Chowman is also prepped up with its sweet delectables such as Toffee Walnut with Ice-Cream, Brownie with Ice cream, and more, to take you on a promising end to your scrumptious meal.

L’instant Cafe

Celebrate the festival of lights with a dash of France. Newly-opened L’instant Cafe at Southern Avenue is all set to woo city gastronomes with its delectable French desserts. From Tarte Citron Meringuée, îles flottantes (Floating Island), and the heavenly Creme Brûlée to Profiteroles and Panna Cotta make your pick.

Cost for Two - Rupees 700 + GST

99

Celebrate your Bhai Phonta at 99, a people’s favourite destination. Located at Southern Avenue, the beautiful decked up restaurant is a must visit. The major attraction here is the pricing of the wide variety of tasty multi cuisine options. From delicious biryani to mouth-watering munchies and variety of pizzas to awesome noodles to shakes and even Combo Meals, each priced at Rs 99/- only, celebrate this Bhai Phonta with your brother / sister at 99.

Meal for Two: Rs 400/- plus taxes

What’sUp! Cafe

This Bhai Phonta watch the skyline from the triple deck terrace with delicious food and innovative Cocktails and Mocktails at Kolkata’s hottest hangout zone, What’sUp! Cafe. Located at the heart of the city in Southern Avenue, will also have a LIVE performance by Debjit Bharti from 7pm on that day. Drop in with your loved once and enjoy the fullest. Choose from Mahi Roast Dakshini Style, Chicken Wrapped Prawn, Grilled Fish, Rarrah Gosht, Fish Lasooni Kebab, Cajun Spiced Chicken, Mutton Dahi Vada & Chicken Roulade.

Meal for Two: Rs 1200/- plus taxes (without liquor)