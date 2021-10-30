Halloween special: Have a spooktacular time at these Kolkata diners

It's Halloween folks and the city diners are all set to indulge you in a spectacular experience. From special menus matching the theme to special performances and face painting counters, to help you unleash your darker side, there's everything to make it an evening to remember. So summon your gang and step out as darkness engulfs the city.

One8 Commune, Kolkata

Dig in a Delectable Halloween Treat at One8 Commune, Kolkata. Relish signature drinks like, Demagorgon, Doomsday, Magneto, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow and Saint of Killers to name a few.

Zobet

Get spooked at Zobet with the special Halloween menu that includes Organ Margarita Pizza, Bloodbath and Asparagus Dimsum, Bhoot Jalokia Chicken Wings. Pair the meal with refreshing drinks like Spice Blood and Vampire Kiss. Along with these dishes there will be an amazing Halloween themed decor at Zobet, a live performance of the band Bandeh and make-up artists for guests to dress up for the occasion.

LMNO_Q

Enjoy a Spooktacular Treat at this hottest watering hole in the heart of Park Street. To keep you thoroughly spooked the menu includes Midnight Hallow, Little Devil, Bloodsucker and Spookila.

OCTA

OCTA at Park Street is inviting guests to indulge in a range of spooky bites on their plate. Drop in with your gang and enjoy delectables like Horrible Potstickers Dumplings, Halloween Crunchy Kebabs, Halloween Special Pizza, Horrible Spring Roll and Terrible Cut Fingers with Caramel Sauce. There will also be interesting drinks on offer adding to the mood.

Pocket Pinch for 2: Rs. 1800/- +

The Brewhive

This hot and happening watering hole in Sectior V will have an eclectic vibe on Halloween's eve. On offer will be a spectacular display of culinary skills that will bear the theme of Halloween. Also, expect some groovy music to add to the moment.

The Salt House

The Salt House is hosting one of the most interesting Halloween party with the theme Back to School that will take you on a trip down the memory lane. Apart from canteen style menu that will have a wide array of dishes like Margherita Pizza, Chicken Slider, Mac n Cheese, Pepperoni Pizza, Hakka Noodles, Chicken Wings, there will be fun activities and pop-up as well to amp up the celebrations. Also, the artistes performing at the event are Antidote, Amay, Outer Space, Phresh Prince, Ray3urn, Sentient and Vibhishan.

Meal for 2: Rs 2,000 plus taxes

Soul the Sky Lounge

The stage is all set at Soul The Sky Lounge at Little Russel Street for a memorable Halloween. While the rooftop will be decked up as per the theme, the chef has rustled up some dark and delectable grub for the patrons. The highlight of the menu includes Pumpkin Pasta, Stuffed Pepper Skull, Flying Chocolate Bat.

Pocket Pinch for two : Rs 1500 plus taxes

Hammer

Hammer at Park Street is all set for the Halloween party for you and your gang of wierdos. Drop in at the roof top address and enjoy the spooktacular spread that includes Horible Spring Roll, Halloween Special Pizza, Halloween Crunchy Kebabs, Horrible Potstickerts Dumplings, Terrible Cut Fingers with Caramel Sauce for those with a sweet tooth.

Pocket Pinch: 1200 plus GST without Alcohol and 1500 plus GST with Alcohol

M Bar Kitchen

Make this Halloween a memorable one by stopping by M Bar for a freakishly outrageous Halloween celebration with a haunted bar, some amazing deals and white decor. The special menu will surprise you with unexpected Halloween drinks like Bhootnath, Dark Horse, Blood Bones, Francosmash, Venom Shots and much more. The eerie decoration and mons-terrific music by DJ Spade & DJ Pratik will make your night super fun. That's not all! Let's get your little devil out with our amazing deal at Rs. 1499 only that includes 5 beers/tequila/cocktail pitcher along with 1 shisha and 1 pizza. So, get ready to thrill and trick as it's going to be mad in here with white spirits in the atmosphere.

What’s up! Cafe

Celebrate the festival of horror in style and welcome Halloween in all its glory as you enjoy the theme of Rooftop Terror only at What’s Up! Café. The Southern Avenue café will be offering some innovative dishes and cocktails and mocktails going with the theme of the evening. The décor will also sport a spooky look. The highlight of the evening shall be unlimited offers on spirits and Halloween themed finger food to ensure a fun filled Halloween experience. There will also be a LIVE performance by Vidya, who promises to captivate the patrons with his soothing voice.

Lord of the Drinks

Lord of the Drinks is all ready to serve a range of Halloween Night special food menu and the eeriest Halloween-themed drinks like Black Widow (topped with Sprite, a superb combination of vodka, Graindaine, Blue Curacao, and Crangrapes juice), Blood Sucker (edible charcoal vodka with peach syrup and cranberry juice), Death in the Afternoon, and Haunted Graveyard (glass filled with crushed ice, a haunting combination of Black currant syrup, Grenadine syrup, and lemon juice) along with scrumptious grubs like Spider Pizza, Bloody Falafel Finger with Pumpkin hummus on the veg side, and nonveg grubs like The Worm Burger, Bloody Mary ketchup, Mummy Dogs, Graveyard Mousse Cup, etc.

Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata

Like every year, Hard Rock Cafe will be ready for Halloween with its exciting drinks menu. From Red Moon to Bleeding Mojito, from Tropical Ghost to Witch’s Brew, you will get them all. Get ready to groove in with your favourite Dj Jitesh and make your halloween perfect.

Traffic Gastropub

Kolkata’s popular gastropub at City Centre II, is all set to serve stunning cocktail numbers like Vampire Shot and Skeleton Blood to get you into the mood of Halloween. Don’t miss out on the bizarre ambience and these frightful drinks this Halloween.

Potboiler Coffee House

With a new address, The Potboiler Coffee House in Southern Avenue will be hosting its debut Halloween and it is going to be epic. Their innovative concept ‘The Sun also rises’ will blow your mind and get you in the mood this Halloween.

Canteen Pub & Grub

At Canteen Pub & Grub the smoky, spicy, and sweet Crossroad Demons will take you to the strangest corners of your taste buds to get that spooky twist. It is undoubtedly going to sound oh-so-incredible!