Caffeine n Carburetors joins the list of city food courts with popular global brands   

With Caffeine ‘n’ Carburetors, Raghav Khullar brings his twin passions of gastronomy and vintage cars together. A knockout model of a curvy Shelby Cobra is what you notice first as you step inside. The selection of outlets and stalls will have you spoilt for choice. Raghav, who has already set up brands like SOI – The Asian Street Kitchen and Zaranj, has brought flavours from Asia and Europe under one roof in this food court spread across 6,000 sqft. What's unique about this 120-seater dining area is the glass room for the working crowd which is well-equipped with a printer and a coffee vending machine.

“Instead of opening another fine-dining space, I wanted to bring a few good brands under one roof in a QSR format and I plan to keep improving their menu,” says Raghav, who specialises in French cuisine.

Chicken Satay

The six brands include Columbia-based Cafe De Columbia, Karnataka-based Iyenger’s Tiffin, South African brand The Toad (for European classics), The Afghans for appetising tandoori and biryani, and Wonka’s for sinful ice-creams and shakes. We sampled a few dishes and we loved the Hassleback potatoes from The Toad. The wedges were just the right level of crispy and the sour cream was spot on. They also offer the option of adding shredded chicken and bacon. Also, their Fish a la Meuniere, a classic French preparation with brown butter and lemon sauce makes for a great light lunch option.

Hasselback potato

We also tried the well-seasoned and healthy Raw Papaya Salad and Chicken Satay with a zesty and nutty profile from SOI and recommend them highly.

As locals are beginning to venture out of their homes, Raghav plans to include breakfast platters for morning walkers and late-night menus for party hoppers.

