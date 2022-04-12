Here's a complete food guide for Poila Baisakh offers in Kolkata 

What’s a New Year celebration without a feast? And if it’s Bengali New Year, it’s got to be nothing short of a grand one. Usher in Poila Baisakh with some decadent recipes that’s rich in flavour, history and culture. If you are planning to step out for lunch or dinner then check out these popular diners in the city which have painstakingly whipped up special menus to indulge your senses.

JW Marriott Kolkata

JW Marriott Kolkata is all set to celebrate the Bengali New Year with flavours of Bengal and soulful performances. While The Grand Ball room will host various cultural events, scrumptious delicacies from the Bengali cuisine will be a part of the elaborate buffet at JW Kitchen. To add to the festivity, the signature Pan-Asian restaurant, Vintage Asia will also be offering a special Chinese and Japanese a la carte menu.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,199 per person.

The Oberoi Grand

Treat your tastebuds to sumptuous dishes from the traditional Bengali kitchen at this iconic property. The buffet lunch at ThreeSixtyThree rolls out an enticing menu that boasts of Bengali classics including Chingri Malai Curry, Chennar paturi, Kochi pathar mangshor jhol and many more. Also, treat your palate with sweetmeats like sandesh, rashogulla, mishit doi and more.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,750 plus taxes per person.

The Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat’s 32 Helipad Lounge is literally offering a 'on the top of the world' experience with a spectacular chef-crafted buffet lunch and dinner. Delicacies include Kosha Mangsho, Basanti Pulao, Kolkata-style chicken biriyani, Aloo Posto and Chhenar Dalna amongst others. A grand feast by the pool at The Deck Bar and Grill with live stations under the Kolkata sky is also a great choice to celebrate the day.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,299 onwards per person.

The Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata

This heritage hotel at Dalhousie is celebrating Poila Baisakh in the most traditional way possible. Expect Alfresco Restaurant to lit up with the hues of the festive season and turn into a mini cultural hub of Bengal. The highlight of the menu includes age-old delicacies like Kosha Mangsho, Dhokar Dalna, Bhetki Paturi, Prawn Malai Curry, Basanti Pulao and more.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,200 + per person.

Raajkutir HCL Seleqtions

Simulate your taste buds and savour the Raaj Barir Bhoj at Raajkutir HCL Seleqtions. The highlight of the menu at the Rangmanch Ball Room includes authentic delicacies like Gandhorajer Ghol, Postor Bora, Kalojeera Dia Topse Fry, Gandhoraj Chicken Cutlet, Man Kachu Bata, Raajbarir Katlar Macher Kalia and exquisite desserts like Sor Doi, Makha Sondesh, Til Chhai, Sakthigarher Langcha among others. Elevating the experience will be a live baul performance.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,700 Al per person

Aaheli, Peerless Inn At Aaheli set the mood with Aam Porar Sherbet that will refresh you with its tangy-sweet profile. Follow it up with crunchy and fragrant Gondhoraj Murgi Bhaja where the hand-rolled chicken sausages are infused with gondhoraj zest and deep fried with bread crumbs. In the entree pair your steamed rice with Jhinge Dinglar Paturi or Tel Ilish. Fans of prawns should tease their tastebuds with jumbo prawns cooked in coconut and poppy seed paste and a sumptuous bekti entremet cooked with curd. Conclude the feast with traditional sweets like sandesh rashogulla and mishti doi.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2000 onwards per person. ITC Royal Bengal Trust Grand Market Pavilion to make your Poila Baisakh memorable with a menu that’s exhaustive, perfectly-flavoured and well-researched. The ITC Royal Bengal fine-diner which is known for its impressive buffet rolls out their celebratory feasts comprising classic Bengali dishes including an array of crispy appetizers to start with. In the main course relish basanti pulao or pair steam rice with kosha mangsho or fish smothered in mustard gravy. Keep space for dessert as sandesh, rashogulla, gulab jamun and most importantly coconut chana payesh are not to be missed. Pocket pinch: Rs 2150+ taxes per person

Ozora

Ozora has lined up a delectable array of Bengali delicacies and taste tickling desserts to make it a memorable celebration. Think of Chicken Kabiraja, Kolkata Fried Fish, Dim er Devil, Lote Macher Chop and a host of selections in both veg and non veg thalis. End your meal on a sweet note with Rosogollah, Malpua with Rabri and Kulfi. That's not it since they have special cocktails too with the flavour of Bengal like Gondhoraj Lebur Daiquiri, Panchphuran Gin Fizz, Calcutta Bengal Rose and much more.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,500 +

Grace

Chef Subrata of Grace, the progressive vegetarian diner at Kolkata Centre for Creativity, finely curates a special five-course meal to ring in the Poila Boisakh. Gorge on some scrumptious and healthy salad with fresh fruits, herbs tossed in orange vinaigrette and then move on to Aloo Posto Bruschetta and Banana Stem Curry. Wash it all down with a refreshing flavoured drink Ghondhoraj Ghol Float and sum up the meal with an exotic dessert, Honey Roasted Fig with Mango Sorbet.

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 + tax per person.

Café Offbeat CCU

Planning an evening adda with your gang? Head to Café Offbeat CCU, the landmark alfresco and rooftop cafe located off EM Bypass. The Bangaliana menu here will feature mouth-watering traditional recipes that will add to your adda. The menu commences with the classic welcome drink Aam-Pora-Shorbot and incorporates other authentic Bengali preparations like the Postor Bora, Sona Moong Daal, Jhuri Alu Bhaja, Mutton Cutlet, Katla Kalia, Murgir Jhol, Mishti Doi and Roshogolla.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 + taxes for two

Chowman

Have sea food on your mind? Then check out Chowman’s delectable menu. This Poila Baisakh seafood lovers can savour dishes like Prawn in Mustard Sauce, Mountain Chilli Prawn, Chilli Crab Claws, Lobster in Sauce of your Choice alongside small bites of Golden Fried Fish, Fish Pepper Salt and Fried Squid in Chilli Sauce.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 + taxes for two

The Salt House

The Salt House at Shakespeare Sarani promises to make Poila Baisakh one of a kind with a delightfully impressive gustatory experience. The Tangra Project Origins x The Salt House, an exquisite pop-up brings chef Vikramjit Roy on board. The tasting menu includes signature dishes like Parwal Guacamole Chips and Chaat, Burrata Ghughni, Chingri Paturi, TTP Chilli Bell Pepper Paneer, Shrimp Chili Ball, Roasted Sweet Potato & Saag Pantheras, Lamb Chops Rezala, Railway Turnip Cake Curry, and handcrafted desserts like The Rose and Dodhikorma Cheesecake.

Meal for 2: Rs 2,400 + tax without alcohol & Rs 3,600 + tax with alcohol | Tasting menu - Rs 1,950 + taxes onwards

Yellow Turtle

Enjoy Nababarsha at The Yellow Turtle the Asian fine dine-in restaurant and café with sumptuous fusion food, mocktails and beverages. The menu features Crispi Chilli Corn Ghugni, Gondhoraj Murgir Tempura, Achari Chicken Skewer, Dhonepata-kanchalonka Assorted Vegetable, Rica Rica Kosha Murgi, Ginger Orange Chicken, Fish Paturi with Shaker Rice, Yellow Turtle er Bengali Polao.

Pocket pinch: Rs.800 plus exclusive tax

Monkey Bar

A Poila Boisakh eve party - Band Baaja and Boishakh, with great food, heady cocktails and a live band performance by Round About 3 awaits you at Monkey Bar. Choose from our selection of signature regional Indian food and pub grub including delectable small plates like Kasundi Chicken, Bandel & Malai Fish, Tikki of Joy, Tiger Beef, Mustard Grilled Fish, Paneer & Tarkari Shashlik and Mobar Ribs and a whole lot more.

Meal for 2: Rs 2,400 + tax

Yauatcha

Usher in the New Year with a sense of positivity, joy and cheer as Yauatcha, the dim sum teahouse from London, introduces a limited-edition festive menu available till April 21. Chef Kushal Lama, Head Chef at the restaurant has curated a seafood special menu along with a few vegetarian offerings as part of the menu. The highlight includes seafood Wonton with Tofu in Clear Broth, Prawn and Scallop Gondhoraj Dumpling, Hot Mustard Seafood Noodle and more.

Meal for 2: Rs 2,000 +

Raasta

The Poila Baisakh menu at the Park Street diner, Raasta, brings an array of delicious recipes for its patrons. Before you start to dig in set your mood with some refreshing cocktails like Baisakhiton, a twisted vodka with pineapple, passion fruit and the bartender's special magic masala, Raasta Special Pink Mary a guava-based tipple served with vodka and white rum twisted with Indian spices and Nababarsho Gin Tonic, gin tonic mixed with exotic herbs. Non-alcoholic options in mocktails include Go for crazy Mango, a yoghurt, mango and honey concoction, Spicy Litchi Margarita, Lichu Lemongrass Punch and more.

Meal for two: Rs 1,800 plus.

Hammer

This Poila Baisakh Hammer rolls out a progressive Bengali menu helmed by chef Ritabrata Biswas. What’s on offer? Arugula Salad with Kancha Lonka-Dhonepata dressing, Lime-Chili Caviar and Bengali Dal Bori on top; Dimer Devil: Soft Boiled Duck Egg coated with Togarashi Spiced Minced Meat, fried and served on a bed of herbs; Radhatilok Risotto & Potato Terrine, Potato Papad, Kuchono Sosha with butter Poached Prawn; Mishti Doi, Dulce de Leche, Sponge and Meringue among others.

Meal for Two: Rs 1,200

Sonargaon

Revel in the spirit of Poila Baishakh by celebrating togetherness at Sonargoan with your friends and families, while treating yourself to exquisite Bengali thalis. The Aamish (Non-Veg) Thali comprises Kaccha Aam Pudinar Shorbet, Bhetki Machher Paturi, Chingri Malai Curry, Mangsher Bati Chor Chori, Battak Qulia and much more. The Niramish (Veg) Thali comprising of Tawa Mochar Kebab, Beguni, Postobata Potol, Bhapa Chanar Muthia, Phoolkophir Roast, Echorer Korma, Karaishuti Diye Moong Dal and a grand Sea Food Thali comprising of Topse Fish Fry, Chingri Malai Curry,Bhetki Machher Paturi, Sorse Bata Parse.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,500 onwards

One8 Commune

Trust One8 Commune to roll out a spread that will be as impressive as its launch menu. So if you want something a little off the ordinary then check out the Poila Baisakh lineup. Sample Bandel Mochar Chop, Gondhoraj Chicken, Kolkata Prawn Cutlet, Fish Kabiraji, Kasundi Fish Tikka, Aloo Jhinge Posto, Begun Kasundi, Murgir Jhol, Kosha Mangsho, Bhapa Chingri accompanied by sides like Steamed Rice and Indian Breads.

Meal for two: Rs 1,600 plus tax without alcohol and Rs 2,400 plus tax with alcohol

Polo Floatel, Calcutta

Celebrate this Poila Baisakh in true Bangaliana style with a special buffet menu at Polo Floatel, Calcutta. The buffet begins with refreshing Aam Panna and Kochi Dab er Sorbot followed by appetizers like Mochar Chop, Phulkopi Roast, Mourala Fish Fry, and Bengali Chicken Cutlet accompanied by salads and chutneys. The main course includes signature Bengali dishes like Narkel diye Cholar Dal with Luchi, Sukhto, Chana Kofta, Golda Chingrir Malai Curry, Bhetki Paturi, Kochi Pathar Jhol, Kosha Murgir Mangsho, Kolkata Mutton Biryani, Dhakai Pulao with assorted Indian bread and steamed rice. The desserts include Gurer Payes, Misti Doi, Sandesh, Rosogolla and Kamala Bhog, to end your meal on a sweet note.

Price per person: Rs 1,799 + taxes

What’s Up! cafe

South Kolkata’s rooftop café takes the trademark bangaliana sophistication a notch higher by beginning your Bengali New Year with the gastronomically delightful experience offered through a candlelit set-up, elaborate food and beverages menu. There will be a high-octane live performance by Adil Khan who would be belting out new and evergreen songs.

Meal for two: Rs 1 200 plus taxes (without alcohol)

99

Looking for a pocket-friendly option? Your search ends with 99, at Southern Avenue. Choose from Fried Fish and Chips, Grilled Chicken Mayo Sandwich, Chicken/Veg Noodles, Chilli Fish, Paneer Manchurian, Chicken Biryani, Aloo Paratha, Murshidabadi Aloo Dum, Chicken Pizza, Corn and Sun-dried Tomato Pizza along with multiple options to make your choice of combo meals which includes a main dish, a staple and a salad.

Meal for Two: Rs 208 AI

Chapter 2

Start the Bangali New Year with a scrumptious meal at Chapter 2, Kolkata’s first retro dining restaurant. Enjoy a variety of dishes from the Anglo-Indian Festival and celebrate Food Music Life in the New Year. The Poila Boisakh specials: Mixed Vegetable Foogath, Beef Macaroni Soup, Railway Prawn Cutlet, Anglo Indian Mutton Cutlet, Prawn Balchao, Pork Sorpotel, Country Captain Chicken Curry, Chicken Jalfrezi etc.

Meal for two: Rs 1,500+

Oudh 1590

Celebrate the auspicious beginning of Bengali New Year with an exuberance of Royal Awadhi cuisine at Oudh 1590, Kolkata’s first Period Dining Restaurant. Enjoy the choicest of delicious spread that includes a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. Think Mutton Galawati Kabab, Murgh Irani Kabab, Murgh Qalmi Kabab & Awadhi Sugandhi Mahi Kabab Veg - Paneer Sugandhi Kebab, Mushroom Galawati Kabab & Shahi Dahi Kabab.

Meal for two: Rs 1,200+

Traffic Gastropub

Do you love fusion cuisine? Then ditch the ordinary and check out the exclusive menu at Traffic Gastropub, Kolkata which promises to leave an impression. We bet you have tried Aloo Posto but how about Aloo Posto Jalapeno Masala Cheese Ball? Or Tandoori Succulent Malaicurry Chicken? Sample these and more and pair them with classic concoctions like Noyoner Moni, Roop Madhuri, Poran Joliya Jaye, Onurager Chowa and Swarger Sukh.

Meal for two: Rs. 1,500

Canteen Pub & Grub

Canteen Pub & Grub’s menu is one of a kind. The kitchen’s leader here has given appetizing twists to Bengali recipes. Sample Aloo Posto Croquette, Paan Patar Chaat, Bhapa Chingri Sushi, Posto Machher Tikki, Murgi Kalmisager Stir Fry and Dried Shrimps Fried Rice. End your feasts with Brownie With Paan Ice Cream. We bet you will love the unique flavour profile.

Meal for two: Rs 1,700

Lord of the Drinks Kolkata

Looking for a heady evening that’s peppered with interesting bites and potent mixes then head to Lord of the Drinks. Start your meal with the appetisers that include Kasundi Marinated Fried Fish, Kucho Chingri Cheese Churmur, Mochar Croquette, Gondhoraj Malai Fish Tikka, Tandoori Baby Bhetki, and Chilli Coriander Tossed Fried Calamari. Among the entrée choose from Prawn Malai Curry, Bhetki Paturi, Sorshe Ilish and more. Save some space for their Rasmalai Panna Cotta for a gratifying ending.

Meal for two: Rs 1,800

Masala 21

Too lazy to cook a full-course Bengali meal but want a whole spread to soak in the spirit of Bangaliyana? Masala 21 has got you covered! This Poila Baisakh, Masala 21 offers a gourmet fare that features India’s diverse culture. They have curated Poila Baisakh special veg and non-veg platter priced at just 799 and 899 respectively. The veg platter includes luchi, dal, aloo dum, kankari kebab, mochar chop, paneer butter masala, pindi chana, veg chettinad, pulao and more. And the non-vegetarian platter includes luchi, dal, aloo dum, mutton chapli kebab, chicken ghee roast, butter chicken, prawn malai curry, veg chettinad, pulao/ indian bread, meethi sevaiyan and mango lassi.

Price: Rs. 799 for veg and Rs 899 for non-veg

Hard Rock Cafe

If you wish to give the traditional Bengali cuisines a miss, Hard Rock Cafe has a plethora of mouth-watering delicacies like Tex-Mex Spiced Grilled Chicken, Jumbo Combo, Classic Nachos, Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad and BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger. Wash them all down with their array of refreshing boozy concoctions like Tropical Margarita, Rhythm & Rose Mule or Espresso Martini. For a sweet ending to your meal, try their scrumptious desserts that comprise New York Cheesecake, Homemade Apple Cobbler or Ice Creams.

Meal for two: Rs 2,500

Boho Trunk Store & Cafe

For a hatke start to the Bengali New Year, ditch the traditional saree for a flowy, summery dress and head to Boho Trunk Store & Cafe. Their special Poila Baisakh menu features an assortment of mouth-watering delicacies like Bengali Fish Fry, Cal Chicken Kabiraji, Crispy Chingri Chop, Grilled Chicken, Prawn Malaicurry and Pure Bhetki/ Basa Paturi. To wash these all down, take your pick from among an array of refreshing beverage options, like Aam Pora Sherbat, Coastal Coconut Mojito and Gondhoraj Mojito. For desserts, they have Gulab Jamun with Rabdi and Ice Cream.

Meal for two: Rs 500+

Aminia

Briyani on your mind? Hop in at Amina. The iconic biryani brand celebrates Poila Baisakh with their classics like Mutton & Chicken Biryani, Aminia Special Mutton Curry, Aminia Special Mutton Rezala, Chicken Chaap and Shahi Firni, to name a few. Their diverse menu also comprises tantalising, melt-in-the-mouth starters like Chicken Tandoori, Chicken Cheese Kebab, Mutton Galawti Kebab, Mutton Boti Kebab and more.

Meal for two: Rs 700

Rang De Basanti Dhaba

Enjoy this Poila Baisakh like never before with Rang De Basanti Dhaba. If you wish to indulge in an extravagant affair and enjoy their all-new menu, head over to their Sector V, Salt Lake outlet and take your pick from their newly launched Champaran Meat, Handi Se, Dilli Ka Butter Chicken, Jama Masjid Style Fried Chicken (JFC), Tawa Mutton Mirch Me.

Meal for two: 700 (approx)

Veneto

Have some fine Italian cuisines in mind for Poila Baisakh? Check in at the newly-launched Veneto at South City mall with your gang and indulge your tastebuds in some amazing recipes. The highlight includes Sicilian Salmon Cutlet, Cheesy Baked Tortellini, Classic Calzone Pizza. Pair them with Blueberry Coffee Highball, a foamy, fruity, fantastic vodka concoction shaken well with citrus, in-house blueberry coffee cordial and served tall with glitters glow soda or Fairy Floss G&T, Childhood meets adulthood! A childhood favourite bubblegum flavour mixed with a very adult measure of crisp London Dry Gin, expertly finished with tonic water to create a magical marvel.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1200+ for two

Dastaan

If you are looking to gorge on delectable delicacies this Bengali New Year from the comfort of your homes, then the Cloud Kitchen Dastaan is here to take care of your cravings. On the menu is a wide range of combo options to choose from. For instance, the Mutton Combo includes two kebabs like Dastaan E Galauti mutton or Dastaan-e-boti mutton or Dastaan-e-seekh mutton, two Dastaan-e-khaas mutton biryani, any one mutton gravy like mutton kassa or peshawari mutton kadhai along with two zaffrani firni. There are enticing options in chicken as well.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1299 onwards

Tribe Café

If you are a fishitarian and want the delicacy to shine on your plate then check out Tribe Café. The highlight of the menu includes Fish Finger, Fish Fry, Classical Fish & chips. The main course focuses on a variety counting in Fish Florentine with Garlic Bread, Baked Fish in Lemon Butter with garlic Bread, Moroccan baked Fish with garlic Bread, Crispy Fish Fillet with Lemon Garlic Aioli, Grilled Citrus Fish with Rice.

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 plus taxes

Café Drifter

Café Drifter’s Boishakhi Aharer Combos are irresistible. Sample Breakfast Combo that includes cheese omelette, chicken omelette, breads, a tea and coffee of your choice, Italian Combo includes exotic veg pizza, cheese garlic toast, chicken cheese sauce pasta and two mocktails of your choice and Chinese Combo includes fried rice (Veg), hot and sour soup (non veg) and chilli chicken.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 650 plus taxes

Cloud Social

Check out the Phataphati Poila Boishakh menu at Cloud Social. Avauilable from April 14 to 17 the menu features a lavish vegetarian Bengali thali that includes Aloo Postor Bora, Mochar Paturi, Vegetable Cutlet, Alur Dum, Potoler Dorma, Chanar Kalia, Gach Pathar Jhol, Cholar Dal, Loochi, Jhuri Alu Bhaja, Begun Bhaja, Goina Bori, Papad Bhaja, Basanti Pulao, Aam Pora Shorbot, Khejur Kacha Aamer Chutney, Mishti Doi, Raj Bhog and Misti Paan.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 999 plus tax per person

Kareem’s Kolkata

At Kareem’s Kolkata it’s Poila Boishakh Bhuribhoj. Dive deep into the flavours of Mughal and relish your favourite biryanis at this popular diner. Choose from Kareem's Special Raan Biryani, Mutton Dum Biryani, Dum Dahiwala Chicken, Keema Fry, Fish Zafrani, Pomfret Tandoori, Chicken Peeli Mirch Tikka, Chicken Bhuna, Chicken Mussallam, Chicken Akbadi, Paneer Makhanwala, Malai Firni, Caramel Custard and much more.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 900 plus taxes

Kake Di Hatti- Since 1942, Kolkata

Celebrate Baisakh like Punjabis with Kake Di Hatti. Savour the flavour of India's biggest Butter Naan or Amritsari Kulcha and oair it with Dal Makhani. In the mains choose from Mix Vegetable Pulao, Paneer Butter Masala and Mix Vegetables. Finish off the meal with Hot Gulab Jamun.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 850 plus tax.