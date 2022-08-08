Rakshabandhan 2022: 8 best Rakhi hampers to gift your sibling

Bombay Sweet Shop

Give your sibling the gift of nostalgia with the Geniusly Sweet Collection – a Bombay Sweet Shop and Parle-G collaboration. Evoke childhood memories with these new-age limited-edition treats. The collection features a decadent Parle-G Fudge (made with 55% dark chocolate ganache with chunks of Parle-G biscuit) and Chai Biscuit Choco Barks – Bombay Sweet Shop’s immensely popular Choco Butterscotch Bark layered with dark chocolate, silky butterscotch, chai spice caramel and Parle-G.

₹400 upwards. Available online.

Bombay Sweet Shop

JW Marriott Bengaluru

Spoiling you with choices, JW Marriott Bengaluru has curated five different Rakhi hampers – Signature, Gourmet, Opulent, Premium, and an Exemplary Luxury hamper. The hampers come with an assorted collection of chocolates, Indian sweets, cookies, fruit cakes, granola bars, macadamia nuts, macarons, tea tins, truffle vinegar, and much more.

₹850 upwards. At Ashoka Nagar.

JW Marriott Bengaluru

Magnolia Bakery

Why not go the DIY route for some extra fun? Make your own hamper with Magnolia Bakery’s Specials of the season. The popular bakery is offering a collection of curated baked goodies including options such as a Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice (chocolate cake with ganache filling and chocolate buttercream on top), the exotic Sea Salt Pecan Loaf Bar (classic double fudge brownie topped with pecan filling, nuts and sea salt), or the eccentric Banana Pudding Cookie (made with white chocolate, wafers, fresh banana, milk powder and jello).

₹150 upwards. At Indiranagar.

Magnolia Bakery

Smoor

For chocolate lovers, Smoor offers a plethora of gift hampers and boxes. Surprise your sibling with handcrafted couverture chocolates, printed macarons, pretty cupcakes, coated almonds, centre-filled cookies and a stunning rakhi made of agate. They also have flavourful coconut and luscious caramel cakes. And vegetarians can opt for the Pistachio Passion Cake that is wrapped in layers of delightful pistachios.

₹555 upwards. Available online and across outlets.

Smoor

The Leela Bhartiya City

This hotel’s thoughtfully curated gourmet hampers are an ode to the spirit of festivity and a medley of rich Indian flavours. The hotel’s Bandhan Box and Forever Box contain a hand-crafted rakhi, their signature gourmet mithai in four flavours, a photo frame made of silver, Godiva salted caramel chocolates, chips, a jar of nuts, smoked Himalayan pink salt and much more.

₹2,000 ++ upwards. At Thanisandra Road

The Leela Bhartiya City

Aubree

What if we say you can gift your siblings an edible rakhi in an edible thali? This Raksha Bandhan Aubree introduces a milk chocolate thali with raspberry sable, almond truffle, chocolate raspberry fudge, almond milk chocolate, and a white Chocolate Rakhi besides their traditional raksha bandhan cupcakes and cakesicles box. You can also opt for a lighter indulgence for the conscious connoisseur – Lite Chocolate Cake made from light chocolate cream and chocolate sponge, decked on all sides with chocolate slabs.

₹230 upwards. Available online and at all outlets.

Neeth Medappa Patissier

Remember those times when you split a cream biscuit with your sibling? Relive those childhood memories with Neeth Medappa’s limited edition Choc-Raspberry Jell-O Sandwich. A premium yet affordable dessert specially curated for Raksha Bandhan as the spiral jelly represents a vibrant Rakhi. The chocolate truffle below is sandwiched between two crisp shortbread cookies topped with fresh raspberry jelly.

₹599. Available online.

Simpli Namdhari’s

Spoil your siblings with with loads of love and pamper them with a range of hampers including a ‘party treats hamper’ of premium dry fruit, chocolates, marmalade, and corn chips; a ‘breakfast hamper’ to start the day on a deliciously healthy note, two in-house special ‘Simpli Namdhari’s fruit boxes’; a ‘bundle joys hamper’, a ‘delightful munchies hamper’, and an ‘indulgence hamper’ with mouth-watering goodies that do not compromise on taste.

₹670 upwards. Available online and at all outlets.