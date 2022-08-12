11 Independence Day brunches to notch up your long weekend

If you are not leaving town this long weekend, we have you covered. Indulge curates a list of Independence Day-themed buffets and brunches from around town. Head to these restaurants to savour the diversity of Indian cuisine.

The Oberoi

Keeping the long weekend in mind, The Oberoi’s all-day dining restaurant, Lapis, hosts three special buffets this weekend. Enjoy a feast of global and Indian flavours. Choose from loads of live counters including grills and a sushi bar apart from an extensive range of desserts. ₹2,250++ upwards. August 13-15, 1 pm. At MG Road



Hyatt Centric MG Road

On the occasion of the 75th year of Independence, Hyatt has designed a special buffet spread to reflect the three colours of the national flag. Celebrating these colours, the menu features Tiranga Murg Tikka, Jalebis, Trio Mouse Pastry and more. The dishes will not just be a visual treat to remember but also reflect the diverse tastes of Indian cuisine. ₹1,499. August 15, 12.30 pm. At MG Road

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru

Enjoy a relaxed and leisurely brunch with loved ones at the restaurant, Feast, and celebrate the many colours and flavours of India. To mark the occasion, Feast has curated a special buffet featuring dishes such as Pudina Chicken Fry from Karnataka, Kothimbir Vadi from Maharashtra, Tangra-Style Chilli Paneer of Kolkata, Goan Peanut Kishmoor and Hyderabadi Kacchi Ghost Ki Biryani. ₹2,400++ upwards. August 15, 12.30 pm. At Rajajinagar

Suzy Q by 1522

Suzy Q is celebrating the occasion in unique style. Their special Freedom Jubilee menu boasts dishes from all across the country and a few with a surprising twist. Celebrate the spirit of Indian cuisine with dishes such as Papad Ki Tikki from the streets of Gujarat, Tijuana Chicken Tikka, delicious Punjabi-style Pindi Chole with Butter Kulchas, Saffron Phirni and authentic Bengali Mangshor Jhol. ₹270 upwards. Until August 15. At Queen’s Road

JW Marriott

Food has always brought people together and JW Kitchen is celebrating the cuisines from different cultures that represent who we are. From unique Gujarati food and the famous chaats of Delhi to misti doi from Kolkata and the coastal delicacies of South India — the menu features a little bit of everything. Tuck into Gobi Mussalam, Lahori Murg Charga, Qubani Ka Meetha and much more. ₹2,250++ upwards. August 15, 12.30 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road

Four Seasons

Spend the eve of Independence Day with a festive spread of grills, pizzas, pastas, interactive live counters and a special dessert bar at this hotel. The special brunch will focus on regional delights of India, spanning cuisines from Awadhi to Kerala and everything in between. The dessert bar includes a spectrum of global delicacies and an entire section dedicated to regional Indian sweets. ₹3,186. August 14, 12.30 pm. At Ganganagar

Nazaara

Courtyard By Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal is hosting a one-of-a-kind Biryani Festival, so here’s a chance to relish authentic biryanis from different regions of India. The unique festival will bring together seven different biryanis including Nizami Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, Muradabadi Chicken Biryani, Awadhi Mutton Biryani, Bengali Chicken Biryani, Mandya Mutton Biryani and more. ₹995++ upwards. Until August 31, 7 pm. At Hebbal

Conrad

This Independence Day, celebrate the true colours of freedom, one regional dish at a time. Conrad is hosting five variants of their Independence day brunch with dishes ranging from the Caribbean Coastline cuisine to the Himalayan And Nilgiri Cuisine. Their extensive menu features Santa Fe Skillet Seafood, Pepperpot, Mushroom Emanadillas, Lahabi Kebab, Nadru Adrak Ke Munje, Nilgiri Subz Kurma, Nilgiri Mutton Curry and more. If you are a part of the Armed Forces, you receive an additional discount of 30 per cent. ₹1300++ upwards. August 15. At Kensington Road

Platform 65

How about taking a trip through India to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with 75 different dishes? Platform 65 is serving lip-smacking dishes from the Chinese, North Indian, Andhra, and Telangana cuisines in tricolour all month long. What better way to celebrate the culture of India than relishing its traditional flavours at a restaurant where each table is named after an Indian city? So, buckle up in the fancy chair-car seats as the bespoke 75 dishes come chugging on toy trains straight from the restaurant’s kitchen to your table. ₹690++ upwards. Until September 11. At Bannerghatta Main Road

Collage by Toscano

Embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the signature specialities of our country with an Independence Day Brunch at Collage by Toscano. Indulge in some delicious mocktails served alongside their assorted bread collection including Panini and Music Breads, Asian-style salads, live stations such as chat counter and pasta counter, and stone-baked Sourdough pizza pass-arounds. Do not miss their dessert section featuring Trio Panna Cotta, Mini Gulab Jamun, Moong Dal Halwa and lots more! ₹1195++ upwards. August 14. At Forum Value Mall

Hilton Hotel Embassy Manyata Business Park

Celebrate the diverse and one-of-a-kind Indian repertoire cuisines at the Swadeshi brunch at Neo Kitchen, Hilton. Their premium brunch includes grills, live counters, delectable street food, and an extensive dessert display from around India as an ode to the extensive flavours of Rajasthan and northeast. Discover fusion surprises and live music that compliments the theme of Independence. ₹2000. August 15, 12.30 pm. At Embassy Manyata Business Park