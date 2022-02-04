The Baklava Box's latest offering, Kunafeh, is a luxurious treat

When The Baklava Box was launched in 2019, it had gastronomes excited for its delectable Baklavas, a Turkish dessert known for its layered crust, honeyed sweetness and nutty crunch. A go-to brand for the filo sheets-based dessert, they just launched Kunafa and we couldn’t wait to taste the same. “The pandemic has been kind to us as a brand and we have grown 10 times. We started with 10 variants and now we have around 35-40 varieties, and we intend to have 100 Middle Eastern desserts in our menu soon,” offers Vatsal Agarwal who used his family’s 150-year-old expertise in the sweets business to start this venture. Also, it’s Vatsal’s penchant for freshly baked Baklava at home and his endless trips to Turkey for the authentic taste, that egged him to start The Baklava Box.

An assorted selection of baklava

The newly-introduced Kunafa or Kanafeh is a heavenly treat. This traditional Middle Eastern dessert uses the shredded variety of the filo pastry while layering or enclosing walnut, almond and pistachio. We absolutely drooled over the Cheese Kunafa in which the shredded and sweetened filo pastry envelops an unsalted medley of cheese, lending a perfect crunch to the soft filling inside. The best thing about Kunafa is that you can control the sweetness of this delish confection by adding the separately-packed honey and crushed pistachios according to taste.

While they deliver a few of their premium baklavas like Cashew Square, Pista Square and Chocolate Square across the country, Cheese Kunafa stays fresh for only a day and is hence available only for Kolkata gourmands. Vatsal is planning to expand his base and move from online delivery to brick and mortar stores very soon in Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore.

Available at Nature’s Basket and Forum Mall in Kolkata Price: `,999 onwards