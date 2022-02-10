Valentine’s Day special: These Kolkata diners have the perfect plan to celebrate love

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and like every year, city diners are all set with delectable spreads, romantic set-ups and live music to make the day special for love birds. We give you over a score of options to choose from - star properties offering cabanas, to plush alfresco set-ups with the choicest menu.

ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar

Celebrate this Valentine’s Day at ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar with their exquisite offers at Dum Pukht, Pan Asian, Peshawri and Eden Pavilion. Candle lights and gorgeous flower decor make it ideal for a romantic date. Besides the Grand Market Pavilion and Royal Vega at ITC Royal Bengal, their elegant rooftop bar SkyPoint offers an immersive experience with panoramic views, delightful decor and one of a kind beverage and gourmet offerings.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2150 + onwards per person

The Oberoi Grand

Celebrate the day of love with the special one in your life under the stars at The Oberoi Grand's Poolside and Ban Thai, while you enjoy a sumptuous multi-cuisine spread.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 5,000 per person

Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata

The Rajarhat hotel’s premium lounge and diner have elaborate plans with Vertex offering some of the most sumptuous vegetarian and non-vegetarian signature delicacies like Lifafa Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Malai Broccoli, Toasted Seasame Chicken, Beetroot Galoutti. Kava has a three-course buffet along with a daily breakfast spread comprising local and global cuisines like Murgh Hariyali Kebab, Lamb Shikampuri Kebab, Tempura Sushi Roll, Mushroom Sushi and many more. The Poolside will have a live band to elevate the grandeur of the day.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1,299++ onwards

The Lalit Great Eastern

Celebrate love at this heritage hotel with Valentine's Special lunch and dinner buffet that will lay out signature dishes. A four-course meal at Alfresco PDR will be a treat for any gourmand. If you wish to indulge your sweet tooth at home then order their special pies, desserts and entremets that are available till February 14.

Olterra

Olterra, the swanky Greek-themed diner at Park Street has some flavourful delicacies like California Roll, Ricotta and Spinach Conchiglioni, Rosemary Cottage Cheesesteak, Pan-Fried Gyoza and Chicken Sausage Pizza to take care of your special day. Team up your food with luscious cocktails like Chocotini, Cupid’s Kiss, Love Birds, That’s What She Says among others.

Meal for two: Rs 999+ (without alcohol)

JW Marriott Kolkata

As a token of love the signature patisserie, JW Bakery has handcrafted Valentine’s artisanal goodies for you and your loved ones. Straight from the heart of the kitchen, patrons can call from a range of decadent confectioneries like Cherry and Chocolate Inspiration, The Rose, White Beauty, Red Velvet, Strawberry Sensation, My Love, The JW Essence to name a few.

Price: Rs 325 +

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat’s all-day diner Seasonal Tastes has rustled up some innovative recipes, to make this Valentine’s Day special. The menu comprises Korean Chilly Chocolates, No Baked Chocolate Cups, Classic Berry Espresso Cake, Berry Baba and Berry Almond Tort, to name a few. Nori, will highlight some executive dishes like Live Welcoming Heart Shape Sushi, Hot Steaming Heart Shape Dimsum, Wok Tossed Starter and many more.

Trincas Restaurant

Book a seat at Trincas if you and your bae want to spend the evening swaying to some pop and jazz while indulging in some exquisite flavours. Listen to some live music by local artistes and savour bites like Sizzling Chelo Kebabs, Steak Sizzlers, Sizzling Kebab Platters, Sizzling Pork Chops and Veg Tandoori Platter.

Meal for two: Rs 900 +

The Salt House

Celebrate the Day of Love at The Salt House with an exquisite spread of a five-course meal where you can choose any one item per person per course. Start the course with dishes like avocado, arugula, orange, walnut, blue cheese, cranberry dressing salad, bottle masala fries and off the bone chicken wings. Move on to Amritsari hummus with garlic chutney kulcha, shiitake, porcini, button mushroom, gruyere and caramelized onion tart, spicy Goan sausage, aglio e olio, spinach ricotta ravioli and chicken carbonara, to name a few. Wash the food down with Zin Gin, Kolkata Mule, mulled wine, lemon sour, berries margarita or beer.

Meal for two: Rs 5,200 +

Raajkutir-IHCL SeleQtions

At The Swig Courtyard enjoy delectable delicacies like Peri Peri Prawn, Grilled Lemon, Caper fish , Cajun spiced buffalo Chicken Wings, Corn on the cob, Chicken / Vegetable Stroganoff served with Rice Pilaf, Kolkata Style Matka Biriyani, Zafrani Malai Kofta and a choice of exotic desserts like Strawberry Valentine Cake, Inside out Red Velvet cookies, Baked Notun Gurer Rosogolla, Strawberry Sandesh and much more.

Rs 1,800 (all inclusive) Special BBQ Buffet.

Ozora

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at 328 ft at Ozora with their special menu that includes fun cocktails like Love Struck, Pink Lady, Cupid's Love, Love Bite shots and much more. Also, savour some brilliant gourmet food whipped up by Chef Sumiet Raghuvanshi.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,000 for a couple

Polo Floatel

With an unmatched romantic ambience and sumptuous bites to indulge in, Polo Floatel offers a delectable and elaborate buffet comprising items like Gandhraj fish fry, Burmese Khow Suey, Asian veg cigar rolls, Sunehri paneer, Meghalaya chilli garlic noodles, Grilled polenta and more. The dessert selection will floor you with sinful treats like Strawberry mousse, Nutella banoffee pie, Chocolate truffle pastries, Hot gulab jamun and Vanilla ice cream.

Monkey Bar

Sway to Strings of Love Sundowner at Monkey Bar this Valentine’s Eve. Drop by at the Camac Street gastropub and indulge in a wide assortment of heady libations and delicious small plates. Try Chilli Cheese (Rolls), Butter and Basil Mushroom, Cheesy Pao Bhaaji, Malabari Mutton Kulcha, Reddy’s Popcorn Chicken, Lasooni Prawn or Pepper Calamari along with some signature cocktails like Tomish Collins, Sip Me Tender, Hipster Smash and Rasam Mary. Also, DJ Sourcevibe and the talented violinist Rajarshri will enliven your evening further.

Effingut

Looking for a hot and happening party spot? Make the evening exciting at Effingut with bites like Effin Cheese Loaf, Mexican Fish Crackers, Chicken Tikka Biryani, Potato Skin Chips with Wasabi Dip, Spicy Kheema, Corn Cake, Chicken Spring Roll and Cheese Onion Kulcha. The desserts on offer are Tiramisu, Mishti Dohi and Sizzling Brownie and Ice Cream. Some of the unique Effingut signature cocktails include Corpse Reviver No. 2, A Bath With A Stranger, Cigar Smoked Old Fashioned and Cafe Brûlée.

Meal for two: Rs 2,000 + with alcohol

LMNO-Q

At this buzzing gastropub in Park Street that offers a spectacular view of the city from its alfresco set-up, the V-Day preparations are in full swing. The special menu features bites like Indo Mex Seekh, Mexi Khumb Taco, Kasundi Balle Balle, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Delhi 6 Paneer Makhni, Kerala Mutton Pepper Fry and Handi Murgh Biryani. Don’t leave without tasting the sinful desserts like Tutti Frutti, Tiramisu Our Style, Brazillian Kiss and Gul-E-Jahaan. The innovatively curated beverage menu highlights specials like Berry & Rose Bramble, Pomegranate and Pomelo Coupe, Floral G and T and Bengal Princess.

Meal for two: Rs 2,000 + with alcohol

Cloud Social

Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a candlelight setting, personalised music and a delicious heart-shaped menu. The highlight of the menu includes Spicy Beetroot Broth; Citrus Pomelo, Strawberry, and Green Apple Salad, Busari Kebab, Gilaffy Sheek Kebab, Red Thai Curry with Steam Rice, Wild Mushroom Love with Pepper Soya Rice, Kubani Kofta with Tomato Pulao, Red Velvet, Melting Heart and much more.



Meal for two - Rs 1,800 AI

Cafe Drifter

Cafe Drifter is here to woo you with their irresistible desserts and drooling shakes and mocktails. Get high on love with drinks like Extreme Kit Kat Shake, Death by Chocolate, Oreo shake, Red Velvet chocolate Shake, Guava Jhatka, Bang Bang Blueberry, Icy Spicy Mango, Watermelon Mojito. End on a sweet note with desserts like Chocolate Cinnamon Mousse Cup, Red Velvet Cupcake, Choco Chips Cupcake, Black Forest Mousse, Pineapple Mousse and much more.

Pocket pinch – Rs 600 +

Boho Trunk Cafe & Store

Boho Trunk Cafe & Store is all set to host the so-in love couples in a dreamy set-up with lip-smacking dishes and dreamy drinks for a memorable experience. On the menu are Carol Caramel Popcorn, Cola jeera Rafiqui, Happiest Season, Casablanca Cucumber Mojito, Pretty Woman, Boho Choco Delight, Moonstruck Mango Rhapsody, Cold War Brownie, Notebook Sandwich, Pataya Princess Bride, La La Land Chicken Steak.



Meal for two: Rs 500 +

Tribe Cafe

Experience the flavours of Goa in Kolkata with Tribe Cafe's lavish feast that explores the earthiness of Goanese cuisine. From the starters and the main course to the desserts, the menu has typical Goan flavours like Goan Pan Roll (Chicken), Chicken Xacuti Or Pork Vindaloo served with Goan Rice Pilaf and Alle Belle (Goan Pancake).

Meal for two– Rs 600 +

Potboiler Cafe

This book-themed café at Southern Avenue is organising Valentine’s Week Specials that brings some interesting curations such as We Love You!, Ode To Hot Chocolate, Love Hurts, Bad Romance, Valentine’s Pink Pancakes, Frosted Cookies and more.

Meal for two: Rs 950 (approx)

Lord of the Drinks

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an array of special vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like My First Love, Made For Each Other, Serious Confession, Flirty Fish and more at LOTD. Try some of their delicious beverages like Lover Is In The Air, Perfect Pair or Seduction and flavoursome desserts like Kissing Booth - a velvet white chocolate pastry layered with cream cheese, rich cream and garnished with nuts and strawberry relish

Meal for two: Rs 1,800 (approx)

Aminia

For biryani lovers, Aminia has some specials including some of the signature dishes such as Aminia Special Mutton Curry, Mutton Pasinda Kebab, Mutton Biryani, Chicken Chap, Saffron Milk Cake, Firni and more. Try out Aminia’s most recommended dishes like Chicken Kati Roll, Chicken Reshmi Kebab and add that little sparkle to your Valentine’s Day.

Meal for two: Rs 700 (approx)

Traffic Gastropub, Kolkata

This Valentine’s Day, Traffic Gastropub at City Centre 2, has curated a special food and beverage menu to amp up your celebrations. Enjoy the gourmet affair with dishes like Gulabi Aankhen: Egg Cocktail, Candlelight Dinner: Cheesy Malai Tikka, Love Aj Kal: Chicken & Shrimp Popcorn, Chinese Smooch: American Corn Manchurian (Veg) and more. To take it a notch higher, sip on some amazing drinks like Design Love Fest, Cupids Arrow, Creamy Smooch and Cool Kiss, to name a few.

Meal for two: Rs 1,500 (approx)

Canteen Pub & Grub

This spot in Salt Lake, Sector 1, is perking up Valentine’s Day with their special menu that consists of a number of delectable delicacies including Mushroom & Three Cheese Valentine Raviolis, Red Velvety Cheesecake, Green Chilli Chicken, Little Hearts and Babe In Pink, to name a few.

Meal for two: Rs 1,700 (approx)

Hard Rock cafe

Fancy a DJ night? Then head to Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata and match your dance steps to the DJ’s beats while digging into some delectable signature dishes like meaty burgers and steak, New York Cheesecake, Hot Fudge Brownie and Cookies & Cream Milkshake.

Meal for two: Rs 2,500 (approx)

Café Offbeat CCU

This Valentine’s Day, Café Offbeat CCU promises an endearing rendezvous for darling dyads with candlelight dinners for couples, on February 13 and 14. On these days, couples can enjoy an intimate candlelight dinner along with romantic live music.

Meal for two: Rs 1,199 AI from 6 to 11 pm.

Chowman

This Valentine’s Day, Chowman aims at taking you on cloud nine with its incredible ‘Meal for Two’ offer at just Rs 699 with an additional surprise chocolate box for that extra zing.

Meal for two: Veg (Rs 799+)

Homely Zest

The special menu at Homely Zest comprises scrumptious delicacies like Avocado Salad with Ponzu

Dressing, Zucchini Rosti with Feta Cream, Cherry Pie Tart, Petite Wonton Cups, Cranberry and Brie

crackers, Korean BBQ Tofu Sliders with Kimchi Slaw, Mexican pull me up Cake, Cheese Platter,

Lotus Biscoff Cream Cake Jar and Maltesers Cake Jar amongst others.

Meal for 2: Rs. 1200 plus taxes

For Delivery: Call/Whatsapp - 6290795523 or order via Swiggy Genie

Paprika Gourmet

Relish mouth-watering delicacies with your love this Valentine’s day with Paprika Gourmet. Order from their special menu that consists of dishes like Sundried Tomato Mousse Puff, Mushroom Quiche, Spinach Artichoke Pull-apart Bread, Wild Rice with Hazelnut Pesto Layer, Risotto with Sundried Tomato & Feta, Torta Leches and 8 Layer Chocolate Cake.

Meal for 2: Rs. 1500 plus taxes

For Delivery: Call on + 91 9007022678/79/80 or order via Swiggy or Zomato

Masala 21

Planning to go for a long drive towards Barrackpore? Then pause and refuel at Masala 21. Located on Barrackpore Trunk Road, the restaurant has some flavourful offerings such as Malai Chicken, Lasooni Tangri Kebab, Fish Ajwaini Tikka, Masala 21 Special Chicken/ Mutton Biryani and Brownie with Ice Cream, among others.

Meal for two: Rs 500 (approx)

Calcutta Cooks

Known for whipping up heavenly desserts, Calcutta Cooks' Valentine's Day memo will leave you blushing in love. The home baker is offering luscious Dessert Tubs for the couples who want to celebrate the day by watching a romantic film together after a long working Monday. There are also cupcakes and a few gourmet Pinata Heart Box and Dark Chocolate coated Strawberries options, that can lift the mood and moment. Also, look out for the Love Hamper for Rs 1000.