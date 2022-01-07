Greek-themed diner Olterra offers an unforgettable experience in Kolkata 

Imagine sipping a seductive Gin Basil Smash at the largest bar (100ft) in the city with a 25ft sculpture of Greek God Zeus watching over you from atop. Experience that at the new lounge bar Olterra, right at the heart of the city, in Park Street. The swanky watering hole spread across 13,0000 sq ft has an impressive Greek-themed décor and an elaborate deejay console with a wall-to-wall LED screen. The columns, sculptures, grey walls and the soft lighting — all conceived by leading interior designer Sumesh Menon — take you away to any of the bustling yet quaint pubs of Santorini or Mykonos. Having spaciously set up 175 covers, the best part about Olterra is its rooftop setting, perfect for lazy winter brunches or unwinding evening sessions.

Chilli Cigar Rolls

The menu has an eclectic mix of global cuisine with delightful Italian numbers like pasta, pizza, and ravioli given a likeable twist. The delicate sushi makes for a great quick bite item apart from sliders, wraps and tandoori options. We started off the review with Chilli Cigar Rolls, crispy fried Indian roomali bread stuffed with cheese and served with spicy tomato dip. Next came Edible Lava Coal, activated charcoal coated croquet infused with gooey cheese and yoghurt fondue that impressed us with its smoky flavour. Among the appetizers, go for their Avocado Cream Cheese Rolls that’s served with pickled ginger, wasabi and soya and make for a great zesty dish. We washed it all down with a few enticing drams like Elder Flower Whisky Sour and Let’s Move to Bellini, curated by the bartender.

Edible Lava Coal

Among the varied epicurean choices in the mains, we sampled Break Grilled Chicken and filling and flavourful dish served with mashed potato and sautéed green veggies in red wine redux. Paprika Veg is also a great option for herbivores. The fresh veggies cooked in paprika cream and served with herb butter rice and spring onion and green spring mash is yummy, to say the least. Also, Srilankan Cashew Curry is a must-have. Made with in-house coconut and lime-based curry, the veggies absorb the taste of the gravy and the tender cashew nut optimally. The dessert section has been kept short and sweet. We tasted Baklava and the Turkish filo pastry has a beautiful crunch, though it needs a little more perfection. For all craft beer lovers, there’s good news, the outlet is soon coming up with its own brewery.

Pocket pinch: Rs1,200+