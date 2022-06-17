Father's Day: Here is where you can take your daddy dearest on a date in Kolkata

It’s Father’s Day, a day to make your daddy dearest feel special. If you haven’t got time lately to bond with your friend, philosopher and guide, over a cup of coffee or a hearty meal lately, then here’s the list of places in the city you can park yourself and spend a lovely day. City gastro stations are offering amazing offers that are hard to resist.

JW Marriott Kolkata

Here’s the recipe for a perfect Father’s Day celebration. Make reservations at JW Marriott Kolkata and indulge in an extensive buffet that features dishes from across the globe. Whether he favours Hungarian Lamb Stew or Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani or prefers Malaysian Spiced Braised Pork Belly with Pok Choy and Potato JW Kitchen’s skilled chefs will make sure there’s something for every father. The award-winning restaurant is all set to liven up the celebrations with a DIY Pizza making station – perfect bonding exercise. You can also extend your father’s joy and surprise him with JW Bakery’s handcrafted gateaux and confectioneries.

Meal for one: Rs 2999+onwards

The Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat

On Father’s Day, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat will turn into a melting pot of regional, international and local flavours. And if your dad is a foodie and he loves savouring dishes from different parts of the globe then this star property is the den you should dine in. Guests will be treated to a high energy ambience with live counters like Live Barbeque Grills, Asian Stir Fry Action Station, Momo Bar and Kolkata Chaat Station. The highlight: One can also handcraft unique cocktails for their father and surprise them with the assistance of the mixologists at the restaurant.

Meal for one: Rs 1899 + onwards

Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata

Delight your father with the ultimate culinary getaway with Father’s Day brunch at Kava. The sumptuous spread will feature hearty Italian dishes, soulful Indian fare, decadent Asian favourites and more. Guests can enjoy quality bonding time over indulgent food like Paneer Sufiyani Roll, Chicken Biryani, Hare pyaaz ka Paneer Tikka, Aglio olio and Kung Pao Chicken. The chefs at Kava have created a range of delectable confectionaries for the ultimate grand finale and it includes Shahi Tukda, Sandesh and more.

Price for one: Rs 1299 +

Hammer

From 8am onwards Hammer in Park Street will be ready to celebrate Father’s Day. So, if you are planning a breakfast or brunch with your dad then this roof top is the place to lounge. The sunny spot is perfect for relaxed breakfast comprising healthy bites and hot coffee. Choose from Indian and European bites like parantha and poori sabzi to pancakes and toasts.

Meal for two: Rs 1800 +

OCTA

This swanky resto-bar on Park Street has a strong and heady line up of DJs during the weekends which means if your dad likes grooving to new-age mixes then it’s worth dropping here. Keep him charged with lip-smacking summer grills like Madrasi Mutton Boti, Jhinga Kohinoor, Kolapuri Pomfret tikka, Paneer Pasanda, Gilafi Seekh, Murgh Chapli Kebab and Majlisi Kebab along with some refreshing cocktails.

Meal for two: Rs 1400 +

Surfiré The Coastal Café

If you father is more into South Indian or Western coastal dishes then this café should be your first choice. It is one of the very few places in Kolkata that offers traditional cuisine from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Goa. Check out their Egg Appams, a staple in Sri Lanka or go for Chilli Cheese Appam or Ham Cheese Appams and tease your taste buds. Also, don’t forget to try their Kerala Style Chicken Drumsticks which is marinated in hand grounded spices overnight, and fried fresh on order.

Meal for two: Rs 800 +

Williams Kitchen

Located in the heart of the city, Williams Kitchen is a perfect place to make our heroes feel special. With any array of delicious multi cuisine dishes on offer, the diner’s menu is sure to take care of their cravings. From Hakka Kebab Platter and Stir Fried Vegetables to Honey Chilli Potato and Terrific Tandoori Paneer among many others, they will be spoilt for choice.

Meal for Two: Rs 1600 +

Tamarind

Do you have South Indian food on your mind? Then check out the trusted name Tamarind. The South Indian diner has a long list of delectable to satiate your cravings and on offer are popular dishes such as Malabar Chicken, Andhra Fish Curry, Chicken Chettinad, Ambat Dal, Mutton Pepper Fry, Tomato Pappu, Butter Milk, amongst others.

Meal for two: Rs 1100+

Paprika Gourmet

Trust Paprika Gourmet to make your dessert sessions sweet and luxuriant. So, if you are planning to cook a feast at home for your father, leave the responsibility of dessert to Paprika Gourmet. Choose from a wide variety of options that include the signature dishes like Baked Alaska, Chocolate Pull Me Up Cake, Ferrero Rocher Cake, Rasmalai Disc, Tiramisu Cake and Chocolate Walnut Pie to name a few.

Meal for two: Rs 1500 +

Homely Zest

Here’s the much-anticipated menu of Homely Zest that will add to your Father’s Day celebrations at home. Choose from flavorsome bars and platters like Tuxedo Bites, Crostini Bar, Sushi Platter, Taco Bar and Mezze Platter, to name some. Also, there is an additional offer: Get a free beer/non-alcoholic beverage along with a dessert jar on order above Rs 3000.

Meal for two: Rs. 1200 +

Broadway



If your ideal dinner date with your dad includes a familiar potent drink and some comfort food in company along with live music then head to Broadway. The popular watering hole that has a heritage of 85 years holds a great vibe. Accentuate your day with signature dishes like Prawn Crackers, Fish Finger, Katla Peti Fry, Chicken a la Kiev and more.

Meal for two: Rs 600 +

The Flavours of India

Gondhoraj Panko Fried Fish



This Father’ Day Flavours of India – FOI could be your choice for having a lunch with your father. Nestled at Shakespeare Sarani, the casual diner is known for comfort food and innovation since the early 2000s. With their new mantra, #FusionRevolution, they have forayed into fusion food with a host of dishes, mocktails and cocktails on offer. Choose from North Indian delicacies such as Chicken Coastal Kebabs, Malai Broccoli, FOI special Paneer, Gondhoraj Panko Fried Fish, Chicken Tikka Masala, Rajasthan Laal Maas and Lahori Pindi Chana.

Meal for two: Rs 800 + (without alcohol)

Kitchen 165





Looking to treat your father to a mangolicious feast? Check out Kitchen 165’s menu which is loaded with dishes made from the fleshy and juicy tropical fruit. The highlights of the menu include Parsi Patrani, Gujrati Fafda, Ambi Paneer Tikka, Mexican-influenced Pizza & Quesadillas, Papadam stuffed with mango salsa, Pizza Mexican topped with dried mango feta and fresh red chilli and coriander spring, Raw mango and green chilli stuffed paneer tikka and much more.

Meal for two: Rs 1500+

The Spirits

The Spirits in Salt Lake Sector V has the perfect plan to make your man feel loved. A perfectly curated lively ambience along with heart filling bites at the gastropub will tease his tastebuds. Sample bites like Malai broccoli kebab, Three Way crispy potato sliders, Mexican pickled veg, Caesar salad, Tangra style chicken, Fish Salt & pepper, Seafood Dipper Box, Narkel chingri risotto, Stuffed mushroom skewers and Blueberry Cheesecake.

Meal for Two: Rs 2000 plus taxes

95 Degree Café and Bakery

For a man who drools over soft breads and decadent cakes and hot beverages, 95 Degree Café and Bakery is the place to be. The premium bakery has a soothing ambience with a positive vibe. The magical aroma of coffee beans which are 100 per cent Arabica and specially roasted for the café can lift any coffee lovers’ mood. Tea connoisseurs should check out their handpicked teas from Darjeeling specially Moonlight Silver Needle which is plucked during a full-moon night.

Meal for two: 800 INR

Pancham Er Adday

For a dad who is Pancham da’s fan, there’s just one place to be – Pancham Er Adday in Southern Avenue. Let him regale in nostalgia and hum golden numbers from the legendary singer – RD Burman. The ambience of the café will act as the perfect stimuli for his mood. Also, the menu will add to the celebration. Pick from a host of sandwiches including (BLT, grilled pork and ham and chicken), pastas (spaghetti aglio e olio, penne a la arabiata) pizzas (oven baked, both veg and non-veg) and baked dishes such as lasagne and oven-baked chicken mac and cheese.

Meals for two: Rs 600 +

Club Fenicia

What’s better than a complimentary brunch for all dads? Club Fenicia has planned an eclectic set up with an array of mouth-watering delicacies including live counters to keep your daddy dearests satiated. Let him choose from flavourful options like Spice Chicken Gyoza Dumpling, Achwani Paneer Tikka, variety of dumplings, Aloo foie ki kebab and desserts like Mango Mascarpone Dome, Brownie Bottom Cheesecake and many more.

Meal for two: Rs 1200 + (Prior reservation is a must)

Asia! Asia! Asia!

Give your superhero a taste of the street food of Thailand with a trip to Asia! Asia! Asia! This sector V diner that has replicated the vibe of the favourite holiday destination with neon light, live grills and toothsome spread, will take your dad to the streets of Bangkok. The all-day dining restaurant’s menu will have popular Asian delicacies like Chilli Basil Chicken Dumpling, Chilli lime corn on the cob,golden fries Creamy Massaman Curry ,Assorted Mochi Ice Cream & delicious lychee tapioca pudding.

Meal for two: Rs 1,500 +

Social Hideout

Social Hideout could be the perfect gateway for a Father’s Day celebrations. After all the hip and happening bistro has some special treats for all dads. Start with refreshing mocktails like Virgin Autumn Sangria & Burnt Malta Tango and then move on to the mains with options like Pizza Margherita, Baked mac n cheese, LBS grilled fish, Chicken stroganoff, Hot Grill Chicken, Chef’s special Kung Pao Chicken, Cottage Cheese shashlik sizzler and more.

Meal for two: Rs 1,000 +

Honey Da Dhaba

Add some desi tadka to your Father’s Day celebrations with Honey da Dhaba. Relish favourite tandoori delicacies like Tandoori Pomfret and Tandoori Aloo to kick off the meal. For the main course there are Paneer lababdar with butter naan, Dal Makhani with laccha paratha and more. Don’t forget to keep the seasonal Mango Lassi in company.

Meal for two: Rs 600 +

Warehouse Café

The high-energy resto bar is a perfect place to enjoy your Sunday evenings with your daddy cool. Treat the gastronome in him to the ambrosial profile of Lucy Cheesy Wonton, Duck Samosa, Crispy Belgian Pork and Paprika Chicken Sizzler. End the meal with Biscoff Cheesecake & Tres Leches.

Meal for Two: ₹1200 +

Butterfingers by Preetanjali

The Father’s Day specials at Butterfingers by Preetanjali includes cakes like Chocolate Nutella Hazelnut, Chocolate Orange Whiskey, Vanilla Mango Lychee and Classic French Hearts. There’s also special customised Father’s Day hampers featuring Cheese Chilli Crackers, Puff Crisps, Orange Walnut Rosemary Dip, Lemon Blueberry Cake and Mini Pecan Pie.

Price: Cakes starting from Rs. 1900/lb | Price for Hamper Rs. 2000

Traffic Gastropub

Treat the superhero of your life to a lavish meal this Father’s Day at Traffic Gastropub, Kolkata. Delve into the gastronomic splendour of handcrafted appetisers like Parmesan Crusted Fish, Crispy Chilli Baby Corn, Chipotle Barbeque Prawns, Balwant Singh’s Chicken Amritsari Kebab, Dry Chilli Chicken and more. To wash these all down, choose from their wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic concoctions.

Meal for two: Rs 1500 +

Canteen Pub & Grub, Kolkata

This Father’s Day, head to Canteen Pub & Grub, Kolkata and enjoy a scrumptious meal. Choose from an array of Canteen specials like Tandoori Pork Belly, Schezwan Paneer Tikka, Korean Style Crab Claws, Pizza Daab Chingri, Vegetable Tandoori Momo, Chilli Avocado Nigiri and more. You can also make your own pasta by choosing your preferred ingredients and pair it with your choice of concoctions. End the meal with alluring sweetmeats like Chocolate Fuchka, Apple Malpua With Shahi Rabdi, Mishti Doi Cheesecake or White Chocolate Brownie With Butterscotch & Caramel Sauce.

Meal for two: Rs 1700 +

Lord of the Drinks Kolkata

Drop in with your father and celebrate the special bond at K-town’s one of the best watering holes, Lord of the Drinks, Kolkata. Pamper your dad’s taste buds by digging right into the action with some of their amazing concoctions like Butter Beer, Purple Rain, Misty Vanilla Sour or Very Berry Licious. Pair the refreshing beverages with delectable delicacies like Tandoori Chicken & Cheese Balls, Lotus Root Fritters, Maple Chilli Chicken Lollipops, Mutton Boti Desi Tacos and more.

Meal for two: Rs 1800 +

Caffeine ‘N’ Carburetors

Caffeine ‘N’ Carburetors is a great place to take your dad if you want him to have a lot of options and try a range of cuisines all in one place. A one-of-a-kind retro automotive-themed restaurant that serves a delectable take on world cuisine. Six QSR brands, a coworking space, and a Shisha lounge are all housed there - Cafe De Columbia, a Colombian-inspired cafe, The Toad, a South African Tapas restaurant, The Afghan, specialising in regional North-West Frontier fare, Iyengar’s Tiffins from Karnataka, Soi, the Asian Street Kitchen, and Wonka’s, which serves delicious pastries and mouth-watering milkshakes.

Meal for two: Rs 1500 +

Boho Trunk Store & Cafe

Savour a cosy lunch at this quaint cafe cum shop that exudes a bohemian ambiance. Choose from their plethora of scrumptious delicacies like Grilled Cajun Chicken Salad, Bombay Style Masala Sandwich, Hawaiian Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Spaghetti Aglio e Olio, Cauliflower Chilli Fry, and other specialties. To wash these all down, try out their refreshing beverages like Caramel Popcorn Shake, Lemon Iced Tea, Exotic Darjeeling First Flush, and Caffe Latte, to name but a few.

Meal for two: Rs 500 +

Aminia

For biryani lovers Aminia is the first and the last stop. This Father’s Day, Aminia will be celebrating the essence of fatherhood with their signature dishes, such as Mutton/Chicken Special Biryani, Mutton/Chicken Rezala, Aminia Special Mutton Curry, Mutton Handi, Lahori Chicken and Chicken Chap, to name a few, would impress your father. Don’t forget to try their melt-in-the-mouth desserts like Firni or Gajar Ka Halwa.

Meal for two: Rs 700 +

Edabba

Order happiness from edabba and lift your dad’s day with popular delicacies. The special menu comprises a comforting and wholesome selection of combos and thalis like Chilly Babycorn Bowl, Chicken Bharta Bowl, Awadhi Murgh Biryani Bowl, Chola Bhatura Combo, Butter Chicken Combo, to name a few. The brand has started direct deliveries and are offering a discount of 50 per cent, upto Rs 200 and flat 20 per cent on orders above Rs 1000 for an entire month for patrons ordering directly from their website (www.edabba.online).

Price point: Rs 175 onwards

Monkey Bar

On this special occasion raise a toast with specially handcrafted cocktails like Tomesh Collins, Mangaa, Sip Me Tender or Hipster Smash at Monkey Bar. Pick a selection of delicious food from the array of small plates like crispy Creamy mushroom on toast, Butterfly Chicken, Nacho Nacho, Cheesy Pao Bhaaji, Chorizo Pao, spicy Naga Pork and more. The mains include, Farmhouse Pizza, Butter Chicken Khichdi or Anglo-Indian Baked Fish, to name a few.

Meal for two: Rs. 1400+ onwards

Zobet

At Zobet in Camac Street, treat your daddy to some tentalizing bites like Paneer Tikka, Beer Batter Fish Taco and Peri Peri Chicken Skewer that pairs perfectly with a potent tipple. For a wholesome meal the must-haves are Mock Meat Rogan Josh and Lebanese Roast Chicken.

Meal for 2: Rs 1,100 + onwards

Kaos - The Salt House

This Father’s Day treat your dad to some thoughtful bites from Kaos. There are interesting hampers like ‘Beer and Burger loving Dad’ hamper, which includes a variety of nibbles and treats like beer, sweet potato veg burger, assorted cookies and grissini amongst others. The ‘Health freak dad’ hamper includes Kombucha, sourdough, bagels with cream cheese, granolas, assorted shortbreads and dark chocolate profiteroles. Plus, check out their Indulgent platter comprising cheddar and chilli lavash, Nutella brownie, Hazelnut brownie, Chocolate brownie, Melba crisps in a jar, Nutella sea salt cookie, Double chocolate chip cookie, Cranberry and almond granola, Nutella and hazelnut granola and pack of assorted shortbreads.

Price: Rs. 2200 onwards