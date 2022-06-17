ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar has packed a box of mango marvels for patrons

One of the dew respites during the summer season comes in form of juicy fruits and scented flowers and ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar have come up with A Box of Mango Marvels that has tried to bring together the many ways this aromatic fleshy fruit is used in a variety of regional culinary creations.

This delightful box of delectables has all things mango that you can ever dream of. Right from an authentic bottle of cooling Aam Panna made with raw mango to a thick and juicy Aam Ras, treat your tastebuds to the traditional mango drinks that are rarely found in commonplace diners. There is also an assortment of Murabbas, Chutneys, pickles and marmalade -- all made from raw and ripe variants of the king of fruits. There's also a fresh preparation of Aam ki Kadhi, a delicious spicy take on the traditional Gujarati dish. Also, the accompanying Mango Fresh Cheese Cake and Tea Cake are to die for.

The Box of Mango Marvels serves 4. Price: Rs 1,999 +taxes. Till June 26.