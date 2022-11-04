This Kolkata-based beverage brand serves incredible flavours for your cocktails and mocktails

Brothers Sharan Kriplani and Mr Nishant Kriplani (22) were inspired to make cocktails at home during the lockdown because they couldn't leave their homes; they eventually became their own bartenders. And the ready-to-drink beverages and cocktails accessible to them simply didn't make the cut. Months of research and recipe experiments later, they decided it was time to make their own. And so was born, Sober & Co. earlier this year. “Unlike other existing ready to drink beverages or mixers in the market, we uses an array of fresh and exotic ingredients from around the world,” says Shravan (26). And once you pick up one of their six flavours, it's easy as pop and pour!

The flavours range from Australian Sour, Caribbean Punch, Spanish Margarita, Mexican Mama, Cuban Spritzer and Goan Mule. The flavours go from tangy, pungent, sweet, sour to spicy with a hint of jalapenos. “These drinks are perfect for pouring and sipping but also go well when mixed with different kinds of beverages," Nishant shares with us. Although he does make some recommendations, "The best pairings can be Australian Sour paired well with Whiskey or Dark Rum, Caribbean Punch goes well with Vodka or Gin, Goan Mule is a perfect pair for Tequila or Vodka, Cuban Spritzer goes well with Vodka and Gin Mexican Mama with Dark/White Rum or Whiskey Spanish Margarita with Gin or Vodka.”





Mixologist Devi Singh (World Class Bartender Winner 2019) who was roped on board for this project ensured two important things while curating the flavours. First, there was a flavour for every taste bud on the menu whether it be sweet, spicy, zesty, or sour. Secondly, he ensured that unique ingredients like Kokum (found in Goa) are locally sourced which would in turn help the farmers understand the value of their produce.

Another notable feature is that every bottle is uniquely handcrafted using natural syrups that have no sugar apart from their natural sweetness.

Sober & Co was started in Kolkata, but currently its products are also available in Kerala, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Also available online on Amazon. Price: INR 594 for the pack of six.