Bread & Chocolate in Pondicherry is primed for tourists with live music on the calendar, alongside fresh sourdough pizzas and bakes

Bread & Chocolate’s menu offerings are ever-evolving. If you haven’t visited their spacious 90-seater rooftop on Puducherry’s Rue De La Marine, just a couple of streets away from the ocean — we recommend you do. Their latest selection of sourdough pizzas, biodynamic kombucha made with organic mango fruit and leaves and new variants of off-the-shelf jams, including a fig compôte and spicy tomato, are some of the reasons why. That apart, co-founder and head chef Daniel Trulson informs us that unlike their original Auroville bakery, which closes at 5 pm — this venue is primed for tourists passing through. So, expect dinner, as well as breakfast and lunch on the menu. And also, a vibrant calendar: “We plan to host events, pop-ups and live music every few weeks,” he says.

Bianca pizza





Yellow brick road

We saunter in on a lazy Sunday afternoon and treat ourselves to a refreshing tropical blend of dragonfruit, oranges, pineapple and coconut water. Hot pink for Instagram and perfectly chilled for your palate — this smoothie serves multiple requirements at once. We then jump into the mainstay of the new menu which are the sourdough pizzas. The classic Margarita topped with locally sourced mozzarella is of course, the most popular. And if you’re vegan, there’s a variant with house-made cashew cream that your can order instead. We however are keen on a pizza called the Yellow Brick Road — sample this: a hearty sauce of roasted pumpkin, topped with pancetta, leeks, mozzarella and crispy sage leaves.

Tropical smoothie

Egg-cellent adventure

“The sourdough base takes 48 hours to proof and is made with organic flour sourced from Rajasthan, and milled to our specific grain size,” Daniel gives us a glimpse into the precision that goes into these wholesome slices. For vegetarians, we recommend you give the Bianca pizza a try. The thinly-sliced zucchini spheres atop each slice make one think of a delicate garden with pistachio bits for crunch and capers for the occasional smack of tang.

Also, not to miss are items that are exclusive to the Puducherry menu like an abundant Mezze Platter with beetroot hummus and house-made pita, vegan Overnight Oats Pudding and a Breakfast Hash with Roast Potatoes, Pumpkin and Fried Eggs. That’s brunch, sorted. We decide to get our egg fix from a much-loved signature that has been retained on the menu — the Summertime Tartine. Think poached eggs nestled on top of crunchy sourdough, topped with ricotta and a bright, thick pesto. We’re in Brekkie wonderland...

Summertime tartine



Whiff of whiskey

We decide to end our meal with an unconventional brew. This one isn’t new but definitely worth a try. Sip on the Whiskey Barrel Aged Ice-Pour Over which is smooth and light, with a distinct whisky aroma. Meanwhile, Daniel tells us to stay tuned for a round of fresh desserts that will be added to the menu in the coming weeks. “Look out for our Lemon Cruffin and we’re waiting for strawberry season to start work on a few new bakes,” he says.

Open from 8 am to 10 pm. Meal for two INR 1,000.

