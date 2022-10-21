Five places to eat in Chennai that transport you from Morocco to Mexico with their interiors  

With the theme of our anniversary edition being travel, we thought it fitting to explore restaurants and restobars in the city that transport you to destinations across the globe. And a tour around Chennai, did in fact, drop us into portkeys of places we never might have imagined reaching otherwise. Igloos in Koyambedu, for instance. Who would have thought? We hope you’re ready to take a trip. And for once, we can say: don’t stress, if you forgot your passport.



Sekhmet Lounge & Club

Chamiers Road now has a doorway to Egypt. We kid you not. At this restobar, which is quite unlike anything you have seen before — expect a grandiose gold plated arch above a the Egyptian lion-faced war goddess that inspired the name, embossed wall artwork and a larger-than-life 24x8 ft TV screen that makes up for the missing pyramids. Partner Ashok Kumar tells us that to create a rich ambience, titanium rose gold sheets have been used liberally right from the entrance and on the bar counter. He tells us, “Apart from COVID-19 delays, the biggest challenge we faced with the interiors was actually finding the right people to bring our vision to life.”

Igloos

Head over to the ‘North Pole’ by simply riding the elevator up to this recently opened rooftop restaurant in Koyambedu. Once there, you can choose from one of their eight igloos, which accommodate anywhere between six and 10 people. Each one is constructed with sturdy 12mm glass and comes decked with a volume controller to set the mood just right and, of course, given the lack of ice in this setting — air conditioning! “We had to get creative and get the copper wiring and ducting for the AC through the ground and through walls,” says joint managing director, A Tejeshwar. He recalls, the idea originally came when he noticed folks in Chennai dining in rooftop spaces, but unable to really enjoy the experience because it was just too hot. These air-conditioned igloos keep you cool without compromising on the view. They are also super romantic, “It’s quite magical to sit inside, especially when it rains,” Tejeshwar tells us. We’ll take his word for it.

Nght Mrkt

Step off the bustle of Khader Nawaz Khan Road in Nungambakkam and step into a line of hawker markets somewhere in South East Asia. From carts and windows to dim fairy lights that give you the feeling of being on a street, and even, caution tape — this funky restobar design has incorporated plenty of nuance to recreate a night market experience. “We consciously left the walls undone for that rugged look of a market,” interior designer, Avanthika Ravikumar shares with regard to the larger surfaces. Other elements include neon signage, a mix of open and closed kitchens for stalls that serve varied cuisines and as one might expect, strolling down a street somewhere in Bangkok, misspelled English names like Nght Mrkt!

Finding Rumi

Step into beautiful Morocco, courtesy this tastefully designed restaurant in Nandanam. From bold accent walls to Persian cabinetry and Moroccan tiles and lights, no expense was spared — courtesy restaurateur Junaid Ahmed who also happens to be the architect. “The name Finding Rumi came first,” he says. “So, crafting interiors to match with cuisine and represent Rumi, his soul, philosophy and region is what followed,” Junaid elaborates. Look up for chandeliers with long stems that fan out into bulbs, much like the outstretched arms of a dervish dancer, a dance form founded by the 13th-century poet and scholar. Notably, décor here extends beyond the stationery — and also includes two love birds chirping away in the corner, symbolic of Rumi’s soul-stirring poems on love.

Tinga

This taco spot might be on TTK Road in Alwarpet. But one step in the door and its brightly coloured interiors, including a handpainted calavera (skeleton) on one wall quickly make you feel like you’re sitting in a cosy taqueria on the streets of Mexico. Owner Gero Francis tells us that art and colour palette aside, they sourced talavera tiles for a more authentic feel, apart from an assortment of cactuses in different sizes tucked away in nooks and corners. To deal with space constraints given the interiors are all of 200 sq ft, their architect Ramanathan Ramaswamy of Evolve Studio, strategically designed one compound wall as a house balcony overlooking a street. “This solved two problems, one it gave us more seating, and it also opened up the space more, giving us more light inside during the day,” Ramanathan says.