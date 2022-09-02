From home chefs to popular Kerala eateries, here's where you can get your sadhya fix 

THE FESTIVAL OF Onam is here! And as always, Bengaluru has a range of great options for your yearly dose of the authentic banana leaf meal. From luxury hotels to popular restaurants – here are our picks for the best home style sadhyas in town.

No. 10 Fort Cochin

This cosy eatery promises a sumptuous Kerala sadhya. The spread comprises almost 25 distinct dishes ranging from the traditional sambar, pachadi and avial, to a delectable course of payasams like parippu, ada and semiya. ₹850 upwards. September 7-11. At St Marks Road

Moplah’s

Moplah is a derivative of the Malayalam term Mappila, meaning son-in-law. This charming restaurant is situated in a quiet nook in Koramangala. Their sadhya has a generous variety of 33 different Kerala dishes including three kinds of Kerala payasam, as well as a line-up of 16 vegetable curries and thoran. ₹1,200 upwards. September 7 & 8. At Koramangala

Podi & Spice, A BIC Cafe

Tresa Francis, home chef of Papadum and Some, has launched her new venture, Podi and Spice. The place offers an authentic spread of Onam dishes to commemorate the homecoming of Maveli, the King of the Harvest. The chef is also presenting a special weekend Onam Sadhya, with an array of non-vegetarian sides. ₹1,350 upwards. September 8, 10 &11. At Bengaluru International Cafe, Domlur

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

With an Onasadhya menu that has a total of 26 dishes, this place is sure to satisfy your sadhya cravings. Four varieties of payasams are the highlight of the main course which includes delicacies like avial, beetroot kichadi, and kalan. ₹900 upwards. September 6-8. At Koramangala

Salt Mango Tree

This iconic restaurant has been serving people since 2014 and this year too, they are set to serve up theirpopular Onasadhya. With over 24 dishes including the SMT special payasam, Salt Mango Tree is a must try. ₹1,199++. September 7-11. At Indiranagar

Vembanad, The Paul Bangalore

The distinct flavours of Kerala are brought alive at Vembanad’s Onam sadhya. Indulge in the spirit of Onam with Maveli and onappaattukal at this award-winning restaurant. Their 29-dish sadhya comprising all the classics such as erissery, inji puli and parippu along with the seasonal fruit payasam is a must-have. ₹1,499++. September 12. At Domlur