Celebrate Independence Day with Fat Tiger’s Mango Boba Tea and Chicken Momo specials

With Independence Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to indulge in delicious food and celebrate the spirit of freedom with family and friends. This year, Fat Tiger has something special in store for all the foodies out there. They are offering an irresistible combination of refreshing mango boba tea and delicious mint 'n' cheese chicken momos, all at a generous discount across over 50 outlets.

Mango Boba Tea: Quench your thirst and beat the summer heat with the tempting Fat Tiger mango boba tea. This tropical twist on the classic boba tea is a real treat for those with a sweet tooth. Blended to perfection, mango boba tea boasts a smooth, creamy texture that perfectly matches chewed boba pearls. The burst of mango flavour is refreshing and satisfying, making it a beverage the best that can be achieved keeping in mind the independence of the nation. Drink this fruit blend, and let each sweet sip transport you to a tropical paradise.

Mint N Cheese Chicken Momo: An explosion of flavour For those looking for sweet treats, Fat Tiger’s Mint N Cheesy Chicken Momos are a must-try. These savory dumplings are stuffed with juicy chicken pieces stuffed with mint goodness and drizzled with cheesy goodness. The thin, warm exterior perfectly encapsulates the richness of the stuffed chicken, creating an incredible burst of flavor with every bite. Whether you’re a momo enthusiast or a first-timer, this unique mint and cheese blend will leave you craving for more.