Moonbakes launches a nostalgia-inspired dessert menu for Madras Week

In line with Madras Day, Moonbakes, recently unveiled a special Tres Leches cake menu, bringing the city’s rich heritage into scrumptious flavours. The brand presented four distinct yet authentic options- Kalathi Rose Milk, Sowcarpet Badam Paal, Sathyam Cinema’s Caramel Popcorn and Corner Kadai Tea with Biscuit.



Dedicated to enhancing the craft of dessert creation, Moonbakes has carefully curated these

fresh additions to bring a wave of nostalgia and weaved the zest of Madras into the delicacies.

Every flavor showcases the iconic ingredients of the region, blended to perfection.





Offering a journey back in time, the Tres Leches menu beautifully recreates the magic of Kalathi,

the historic newspaper shop since 1920, with the Kalathi Rose Milk Tres Leches; captures the

essence of one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods with the Sowcarpet Badam Paal; provides a

glimpse into the joy of the silver screens with the popular Sathyam Cinema Caramel Popcorn Tres

Leche; and also pays tribute to Chennai's cherished tea stall tradition with the Corner Kadai Tea

with Biscuit Tres Leche.



Dharani Ranganathan, CEO, Moonbakes said, "Madras Day is a special time to reflect on our city's vibrant legacy, and the Tres Leche Collection by Moonbakes perfectly captures this spirit. With every bite, our customers get to taste the stories and flavors that make Namma Chennai unique. We aim to pay heartfelt homage to our cultural heritage with this brand-new Tres Leches menu, while also offering customers to savour tastes of the past with a contemporary twist."

Moonbakes also turned these iconic treats into a harmonious ensemble with the Chennai Tres

Leches Assorted Pack. The Tres Leche creations are available in two sizes: 500g for ₹759 and

300g for ₹629 and customers can avail the same on their website.