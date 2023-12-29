Review: La Vie En Rose cafe opens as a pink paradise in Gachibowli

This week, we hopped onto the newest rage in the town, La Vie En Rose café which has already won the heart of Hyderabadis with its first outpost in Sainikpuri opened last year and now unlocks its latest branch in Gachibowli. La Vie En Rose means seeing life through pink-coloured glasses that thematically translates to appreciating the beauty of life with a positive outlook. And that’s what we felt when we first stepped into this Instagrammable spot — crowd thronged at all hours of the day to immerse in good food and get picture-perfect frames in its rosy setting.

Inside La Vie En Rose

As we stepped in this spacious abode, we soon found spots apt for multiple celebrations of life. The entrance boasted a bubblegum-painted frame-worthy spot with a placard reading “be ‘you’ tiful” reminding visitors of their inner light. Further, we found a 3-D shimmer sequin wall with half-moon seatings apt for a pulsating party with close friends.

3-D shimmer sequin wall

Move ahead and a teddy bear studded arch will invite you for a bubbly birthday bash! Outside, near the window panes, a line of pink upholstery paired with golden cutlery brings a dreamy tablescape to life for date nights! And if you’re waiting to throw that ultimate New Year’s bash, look no further than its centre which conjures a magical tree-like pillared design sheltering many tables under it. Overall, the ambience was a frothy dream laced with revelation at every nook and corner.

Schezwan Paneer

As we soaked in its magic, the first dish arrived on our table, the Jalapeno Poppers, paving the way for a crispy start! Later, the Schezwan Paneer smeared with tangy sauces and topped with julienne cut capsicum, onion and bell pepper was a melange of sweet-savoury and tangy flavours. In between the sips of wine and Christmas music playing in the backdrop, sprinkled some stardust of the holiday season in the air. We mulled over every sip of the red wine till its sweet notes and sparkle jazzed our evening with fizz!

Jalapeno Poppers

Soon it was time was the main course and we dug into the city’s favourite Chicken Biryani that we paired with luscious Butter Garlic Prawns and Tandoori Chicken. The sour and creamy flavour profile of prawns melded with the charred flavour of tandoor dish and proved to be a palate pleaser when savoured with aromatic spoonfuls of biryani. Later, a plate of rich velvety White Sauce Pasta enveloped our taste buds in decandence of cheese and herbs.

Pasta

The café is especially known for its elaborate craft desserts, milkshakes, and hot beverages. Without further adieu, we relished one — their Blueberry Cheesecake. It unfolded the tarty and fruity notes combined with a biscuit crust. Pair it with their KitKat Thickshake to drown in a pool of sheer indulgence. If you think that’s it, their big reveal was yet to come — the Sundae In Clouds.

Sundae In Clouds

This star dessert had three coned scoops, one each of strawberry, chocolate and vanilla placed on a bed of cotton candy that’d keep you busy for the rest of the day. The majestic dessert crowned our session with delightful memories only to come back again!



Rs. 1,400 for two. At Gachibowli.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada