McDonald’s India to launch Mixology platform in association with Coca-Cola India

McDonald’s India (West & South) has embarked on a unique journey of beverage innovation in collaboration with Coca-Cola India, to bring the global ‘Mixology’platform to India. The company launched new refreshing beverages - Masala Pop X Coke and Chilli Guava X Sprite. It is a revolutionary concoction of traditional Indian flavours intertwined with the classic essence of Coke and Sprite. The four new, fun and innovative non-alcoholic specialty beverages are curated to provide customers an exciting fizzy experience of Coke and Sprite with a new twist.

Experience the tantalizing fusion where the fiery essence of chili converges with the luscious sweetness of guava, yielding an impeccable harmony of delightful flavours. Chilli Guava X Sprite is like a delightful trip for your taste buds. Combined with the effervescence of Sprite, it offers customers a perfect blend of, sweet, spice, and everything nice. This tangy beverage serves as a perfect complement to a hearty, wholesome meal at McDonald’s.

On the other hand, the Masala Pop X Coke is an exhilarating blend of Coca-Cola with a radiant infusion of tamarind, lemon, and a hint of spices, truly a celebration of Indian essence that will take you down the memory lane. These fresh flavours promise to add a unique spin to the traditional soda experience.

Arvind R P, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India (W&S) said, “We are excited to introduce the fizzy and flavourful Masala Pop and Chilli Guava under the new Mixology platform. We feel the Mixology range is a bold testament to the boundless potential of beverage innovation when traditional Indian flavours meet the world-renowned fizzy drinks of Coca-Cola. At McDonald's India we are committed to menu innovation and delivering value to the customers. We believe these new offerings will enhance our customers’ dining experience with us.”

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Customer Officer, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “We are delighted to bring the global Mixology Platform to India with the launch of Coca-Cola X Masala and Sprite X Chili Guava. We’re really excited about this innovation – great to see our beverages come to life in a new way with familiar flavours that cater to the Indian palette and consumers who want to mix things up! The launch is a testament to the longstanding relationship between Coca-Cola and McDonald’s and a joint commitment to creating new and refreshing experiences for our consumers.”

Born from a desire to mix, this beverage platform embodies millennials and Gen Z’s refreshing mix of styles, individualities, and identities, which gets reflected in the two newly launched flavours as well. Both Masala Pop and Chilli Guava variants are now available for order via the McDelivery app, with options for delivery, takeaway, and on-the-go, as well as for dine-in and Drive-Thru service at McDonald’s outlets across West and South India.